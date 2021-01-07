Big second quarterlifts Clayton Statepast UNCP women

January 6, 2021
Staff report

MORROW, Ga. — Clayton State used a 32-point second quarter and picked up 42 points from its bench to secure an 82-58 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Wednesday afternoon at The Loch.

The setback snapped a three-game win streak in conference openers for the Braves (0-2, 0-1 PBC). The win helped the Lakers (1-0, 1-0 PBC) stretch their home win streak in the series out to four games.

UNC Pembroke took an early 7-3 advantage off of a jumper from Naomi Gilbert just three minutes into action. Both teams suffered cold shooting for a spell after that, but Timi’a Swanson broke the silence with a layup to trim the hosts deficit to 9-7 with 3:35 left in the period. Clayton State took its first lead, 10-9, with a layup from Jadah Waite with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the period, but UNCP outscored the Lakers 6-2 in the final minutes to take a 15-12 lead into the second quarter.

Alcenia Purnell knocked down a trey at the 6:30 mark of the second quarter to cut the Braves deficit back to 24-21, but Clayton State limited UNCP to just 18% shooting from the field in the period and closed out the half on a 20-4 run to build a 19-point lead, 44-25, heading into the locker room.

UNCP got back-to-back 3-pointers from Alcenia Purnell and Kelci Adams halfway through the third period to cut the visitors’ deficit back to 16 points, 49-33. The Lakers shot 43 percent in the period, however, and held a 65-44 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Clayton State padded its lead out to 24 points, 75-51, with a three from Jada Francois with five minutes left to play. The Lakers would eventually take their largest lead of the afternoon, 82-55, with a jumper in the paint from Praise Russell with 18 ticks remaining.

Braves newcomer Jadin Gladden logged a career-high 10 points, while also adding five rebounds. Gabby Smith also recorded double-figures with 10 points. She was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Newcomer Aaliyah Bell dished out five assists and pulled down four boards.

The Braves picked up 28 points from its bench, highlighted by Jadin Gladden and Gabby Smith.

UNCP connected on 14 of 19 attempts from the charity stripe.

The Braves will return to Pembroke for its home opener when they welcome Columbus State (0-0, 0-0 PBC) on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Spectators will not be permitted.