UNCP wrestling dominates Emmanuel

January 7, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The 20th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team registered 19 takedowns, eight near falls and a pair of reversals to key nine individual victories that helped the Braves breeze past visiting Emmanuel, 41-4, on Thursday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The result kept the Braves (2-0) perfect through two dual meets, while also giving the hosts back-to-back victories in the series with Emmanuel (0-3). UNCP has now captured three of the four matchups all-time with the Lions, and Thursday’s result marked the most lopsided win for either team in the series.

The hosts got the night started with three-straight wins, including two with bonus points, to build a 12-0 lead, before Dalton Flint helped Emmanuel get on the board with a major decision in the 149-pount bout. That would be all the scoring for the Lions, however, as UNCP closed the dual with six straight victories, including a trio of bonus-point wins.

Eighth-ranked Logan Seliga and freshman Caleb Grau both tallied wins via technical fall, while redshirt sophomore Anthony Carter got the night started with a convincing 17-5 major decision. Redshirt senior Bryce Walker registered a pin the 197-pound matchup to pad the lead for the hosts out to 35-4, while junior Rahsaan Vereen (174 pounds) and Ryan Monk (285) both collected wins via forfeit.

The Braves will resume their 2020-21 schedule on January 20 when it makes the long trek to Bristol, Tenn., for matchups with Allen and King. UNCP will return home again on January 26 when it suits up to host region rival Queens at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.