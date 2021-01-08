UNCP swimming falls to powerhouse Queens

January 7, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Newcomer Gillian Manning broke a 10-month-old school record in the 200-Yard Freestyle, while also leading a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in the 500 Yard Freestyle, but the UNC Pembroke swimming team fell to six-time defending national champion Queens, 120-73, on Thursday afternoon inside the Levine Center.

Manning, who joined the Braves at the semester break, was one of two UNCP swimmers to capture individual event titles on the afternoon.

Sophomore Sarah Morden led all competitors in the 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.95 seconds to notch her fourth career individual event title, with teammate Anna Miller finishing second in 1:12.08.

Manning’s win in the 500-yard Freestyle came in 5:09. Nathalia Silva was second in 5:25, Natalia Sarmiento third in 5:44, Sierra Wright fourth in 5:58 and Sara Ormsby fifth in 6:43.

Manning’s school record in the 200-yard Freestyle came in 1:52.61, ahead of Anna Miller in fifth at 2:03.61 and Ormsby seventh in 2:27.20.

The Braves also earned a relay win in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay, with the Braves’ “A” team of Mariel Mencia Martinez, Bianca Bateman, Silva and Caterina Coughlin finishing in 1:41.10. The Braves’ “B” team of Paige Seplak, Ormsby, Sierra Wright and Sarmiento was second in 1:50.12.

In the 200-yard Medley Relay, the Braves’ Jaycie Knight, Morden, Bateman and Madeline Everhart finished third in 1:54.21.

Silva finished third in the 1000-yard Freestyle in 10:48, with Sarmiento fourth in 11:51 and Wright fifth in 12:23.

In the 50-yard Freestyle, Martinez finished fourth in 24.67 seconds, with Everhart seventh in 26.85 and Bateman eighth in 26.93.

Morden finished third in the 200-yard Individual Medley in 2:23.06, with Knight fourth in 2:35.96.

Manning led the Braves contingent with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard Butterfly in 57.64 seconds, with Coughlin fifth in 58.87.

Martinez was the fastest Brave in the 100-yard Freestyle in 53.67 seconds, good for fourth. Anna Miller was fifth in 56.77 and Everhart sixth in 1:00.64.

In the 100-yard Backstroke, Jaycie Knight finished fourth in 1:03.55, Seplak was sixth in 1:04.98 and Coughlin seventh in 1:05.64.

The Braves will continue their 2020-21 slate on January 15 when they head up U.S. 74 to battle Catawba, as well as No. 13 Lenoir-Rhyne and No. 3 Wingate, in the Wingate Natatorium. The Wingate Quad Meet is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.