Local roundup: Fairmont boys, girls beat Whiteville

January 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — A 24-point, six-rebound performance by Saquon Singletary helped the Fairmont boys basketball team to a 59-49 win over Whiteville at home Friday.

The Golden Tornadoes used a 16-7 second-quarter advantage to take a 24-20 lead, then led 42-35 at the end of the third.

Whiteville (0-2, 0-0 Three Rivers Conference) led 13-8 after the first quarter in the nonconference contest.

Fairmont (2-0, 0-0 TRC) also had 11 points and seven assists from Jahkeem Moore. Savonte McKethan had 11 points and Cedreke Smith had 11 points with nine rebounds.

Wendell Smith scored 15 to lead the Wolfpack and Kyle Hall had 11.

Fairmont travels to St. Pauls Wednesday.

Fairmont girls win nailbiter

The Fairmont girls basketball team came from behind to win 48-46 over Whiteville Friday.

The Golden Tornadoes trailed by seven points after the first quarter, 17-10, and at halftime, 26-19. Fairmont (2-0, 0-0 TRC) used a 17-9 third-quarter advantage to take a 36-35 lead going to the fourth of the nonconference game.

Jakirra White scored 16 points to lead Fairmont and Secret Davis had 11 points with 10 rebounds.

Whiteville (0-2, 0-0 TRC) was led by I’Reona Johnson with 15 points and Mykelliona Shipman with 10.

Purnell Swett falls at Scotland

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost 67-48 Friday at Scotland.

Cameron Ferguson scored 12 points with four assists and two blocks for Purnell Swett (0-2, 0-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference). Logan Jacobs had 11 points and eight rebounds and Chris Lucas scored six points.

Scotland (2-0, 2-0 SAC) was led by Mandrell Johnson with 22 points, Lamonte Cousar with 18 and Patrick Reeves with 14.

Purnell Swett hosts Pinecrest Tuesday.