A tale of two halves: St. Pauls finds itself in second half to beat Red Springs

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson, 10, attempts a layup during Friday’s game against Red Springs in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ JoWuan Baker, 5, goes up for a layup during Friday’s game at St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls boys basketball coach Corey Thompson said after Friday’s game against Red Springs his team spent the first half trying to find themselves, both offensively and defensively.

In the second half, they did.

The Bulldogs caught, passed and pulled away from Red Springs over the final 16 minutes to earn a 59-40 win.

“We couldn’t do much of anything in the first half, and we almost had more turnovers than we did points,” Thompson said. “We’re a much better team than that, and the thing this pregame was execution. We didn’t do that in the first half, but in the second half we made some adjustments … and guys started making shots and we were able to get our energy going a little bit.”

Although the game was between two Three Rivers Conference members, it was considered a nonconference game.

Red Springs (0-2, 0-0 TRC) led 20-15 at halftime and St. Pauls (2-0, 0-0 TRC) tied the game at 22-22, but the Red Devils retook the lead at 27-22. The Bulldogs, though, outscored Red Springs 13-6 over the rest of the third quarter to take a 35-33 lead by the end of the period.

St. Pauls then held a 24-7 fourth-quarter advantage, holding the Red Devils to two field goals while seven Bulldogs scored in the final quarter alone.

The Bulldogs finished on a 37-13 run over the last 12:09.

“I liked the execution. That’s what we’re looking for early on is effort and execution, and they gave me both,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “Shots weren’t falling. We’ve just got to handle the pressure a little better; we got rattled under pressure.”

Thompson finds value in his team earning this kind of come-from-behind win early in the season.

“I’ve got guys on the team that have been in these trenches before,” Thompson said. “But I’ve got some new guys that are into the fold now that have just got to learn. It’s good for us to get this type of win, but like I told them, we’re going to have to play better and stop hurting ourselves.”

“That means a lot to us; if we get down, we’ll have a lot of confidence up and bring us back in to what we need to get done, finish the game off,” Joshua Henderson said.

Henderson scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs, including 13 in the second half.

“My shot wasn’t on too good, but I could get down to the basket and hit my midrange, and my layups were working pretty good too,” Henderson said.

Jeyvian Tatum had nine points for the Bulldogs, William Ford had eight and Eric Malloy added seven.

JoWuan Baker had 14 points to lead Red Springs, but he and Corell Love were plagued by foul trouble. Brian Foulks scored eight points.

“A little inexperience (cost us), along with foul trouble and having to put a different combination in the ballgame,” Patterson said. “We had to sit (Corell) Love and (JoWuan Baker) early on.”

Red Springs finished the first quarter on a 7-1 run to take an 11-7 lead after the opening stanza. The Red Devils extended their lead to 19-12 with 1:26 left in the first half before St. Pauls closed to 20-15 at intermission.

Bulldogs girls dominate again

After a 27-1 campaign last season, the St. Pauls girls basketball team picked up where it left off in its season opener Friday as the Bulldogs earned a 63-7 win over Red Springs.

“We came in mainly talking about defense, because we can score the ball,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I told them it didn’t matter what was happening with the game, if we were having defensive lapses I was going to sub. I think we did a really good job defensively tonight. We’re rotating in the right spots, we’re doing what we need to do, so I’m happy with that.”

St. Pauls led 27-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 before Red Springs scored its first points on a Jocelyn Maynor basket with 3:56 left in the half. The Bulldogs scored the next nine points for a 46-2 halftime lead.

With a running clock in the second half, St. Pauls led 62-5 at the end of the third quarter.

Taliya Council scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three steals for St. Pauls, including eight first-quarter points; in the first game of the year, Council showed how much larger a part of the Bulldogs’ offense she will be this season.

“We really bring on Taliya to be more offensive-minded; get the ball in the air, get the ball in the basket,” Moses said. “Once Taliya gets going, it opens it up for everybody else.”

T.J. Eichelberger scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and five assists. Jakieya Thompson scored 13 points with 10 steals, nine assists and five rebounds. Jashontae Harris scored eight points.

Maynor scored all seven points for Red Springs.

“We didn’t have any poise tonight; we were just in a rush,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “They saw the height of the (St. Pauls) girls and were shell-shocked immediately. So we’ve got to take this L and come back. A few players showed me more fight here in the game than what they showed in practice, and I’m impressed with that.”

St. Pauls hosts Fairmont Wednesday and Red Springs hosts Southern Lee.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.