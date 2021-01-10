St. Pauls to host Croatan in first round of volleyball state playoffs

January 9, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for volleyball Saturday, and St. Pauls was the lone Robeson County team to earn a tournament bid.

The Bulldogs will be a No. 7 seed, and will host No. 10 Croatan in the first round Tuesday.

St. Pauls (10-2, 8-0 Three Rivers Conference) earned an automatic berth as TRC champions. Croatan (11-0) is the champion of the Coastal 8 Conference.

The winner of Tuesday’s first-round game will play the winner of No. 2 Farmville Central and No. 15 Midway in the second round Thursday.

Lumberton did not earn an at-large spot in the 4A field after finishing 7-5 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Purnell Swett in 4A and Fairmont and Red Springs in 2A finished will outside of the playoff fields.

Also from the TRC, Whiteville earned a No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 Currituck County. East Columbus earned a No. 8 seed in the 1A field and will host No. 9 Lakewood.

From the SAC, undefeated Pinecrest earned a No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 Ashley; Scotland earned an automatic berth as conference runner-up and will be a No. 10 seed at No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons; Jack Britt earned an at-large bid at No. 13 and will travel to No. 4 Hoggard.