Lady Braves’ shooting struggles lead to overtime loss to Columbus State

PEMBROKE — Strong defensive play and two good frontcourt performances got The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team a double-digit lead Saturday against Columbus State.
But — as has been the case often in recent years for UNCP — the Braves couldn’t score enough when it mattered to earn the win.
Columbus State earned a 75-71 overtime win, outscoring the Braves 26-16 over the last 12:42 of regulation and finishing off the win after building an early lead in the extra session.
“I thought our effort was pretty good; we just didn’t make plays when we needed to,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I didn’t think we shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter. We’ve just got to finish plays, not give up shots, finish plays around the basket.”
UNCP (0-3, 0-2 Peach Belt) trailed 28-25 at halftime, but opened the third quarter on a 19-6 run to take a 44-34 lead as Columbus State (1-0, 1-0 PBC) went nearly 7 minutes without a field goal. Gabby Smith had nine points during the run.
The Cougars outscored the Braves 18-8 over the next 6 minutes to tie the score at 52-52, then took a 57-56 lead on a Chrisalyn Boston traditional 3-point play with 4:21 to go. UNCP retook the lead at 59-57 on a Kelci Adams triple with 2:50 to play, which would be the Braves’ final field goal.
An Emilia Tenbrock 3-pointer for the Cougars and an Alcenia Purnell free throw for the Braves was the rest of the scoring in regulation, with neither team scoring over the final 1:18. The Braves had the ball with a chance to win it, but Purnell missed a jumper as time expired.
“Just looking for a high ball screen for (Purnell), and see what we could create there,” Haskins said, “and then we were looking for the throw back to Gabby (Smith), and (Purnell) just didn’t see her really, and we never got it back there so (Purnell) was forced to take an off-balance shot.”
Two Boston baskets and a Tenbrock 3-pointer quickly gave the Cougars a 67-62 overtime lead, and an Amber Abusbeih triple with 47 seconds left made it 72-65.
The Braves made it interesting after back-to-back 3-pointers by Tiara Williams and Adams, but after two Jurnee Smith free throws made it 74-71, the Braves’ Smith missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and the Cougars hit a free-throw to win by four.
Braves forwards Smith and Diamond Fedrick each scored 17 points, with Smith grabbing nine rebounds and Fedrick six.
“I thought we did the best job of getting it to them when we were breaking (Columbus State’s) pressure in transition, and we were attacking and dumping down,” Haskins said. “Diamond had a great first half, and Gabby turned around and had a really good second half.”
Adams had nine points with three 3-pointers for the Braves, and had nine rebounds. Tiara Williams fouled out with eight points and six rebounds and Naomi Gilbert had five assists.
The Braves shot 25-for-71 (35.2%) for the game and 15-for-26 (57.7%) from the free-throw line, including a 1-for-6 free-throw mark in overtime.
“I think particularly in overtime (we missed some free throws), and I don’t know if that’s fatigue or whatever,” Haskins said. “I thought we had pretty good free-throw shooters up there. Obviously that’s something we spend a lot of time on, and we’ve been a good free-throw shooting team in the last couple of years. We put ourselves in a hole in overtime.”
Columbus State’s Jurnee Smith and Tenbrock each scored 20 points; Smith dished five assists. Boston scored 13 points with 19 rebounds and Olonna Rawls had eight points with 12 rebounds.
The first quarter was sloppy for both sides, and close throughout, with neither team leading by more than three points. UNCP led 12-9 after the period.
Both sides held a five-point lead in the second quarter; UNCP led 14-9 after the first basket of the period. Columbus State took a 24-21 lead with 2:12 left in the half after a 7-0 run, then extended that lead to 28-23 before two Braves free throws just before the half made it a 28-25 game at the break.
The Braves play at USC Aiken Wednesday.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.