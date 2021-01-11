UNCP’s Levi named PBC Player of the Week

Staff report
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A pair of torrid performances on the hardwood that saw him register his fourth and fifth career double-double performances have earned senior Spencer Levi Player of the Week recognition from the Peach Belt Conference, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Levi averaged 20.0 points and 14.5 rebounds an outing as the 22nd-ranked Braves posted a convincing victory at Clayton State (93-72), as well as a 91-71 win over Columbus State in their home opener. Levi, who shot a blistering 80 percent (20-for-25) over the four-day span, began his run by canning 12 of his 14 shot attempts on the way to career highs in both points (25) and rebounds (16) against the Lakers, and then went 5-for-7 from the field in a 15-point, 13-rebound outing in the home triumph over the Cougars.

The St. Louis, Mo., product has started all three games for UNCP this season, and ranks second on the team with 16.0 points per game, while also pacing the league with 11.3 boards an outing as well.

Levi, who earned All-America honors as a freshman at Dallas in 2017-18, has played in 64 games (six starts) in his two-plus-year career with the Braves. He has registered career averages of 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in a Braves uniform, while also connecting on better than 67 percent (229-for-340) of his field goal attempts.