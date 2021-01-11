Purnell Swett’s Sampson signs with William Peace tennis

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett tennis player Mya Sampson signs to play collegiately with William Peace University in Raleigh, surrounded by her family. She is the program’s first player to sign collegiately during coach David Leek’s tenure.

PEMBROKE — Mya Sampson signed to play college tennis at William Peace University Monday, becoming the first player to sign collegiately out of high school during coach David Leek’s tenure.

“It didn’t matter to me what division I played in as long as I got to play wherever, but I didn’t want to be too far away,” Sampson said.

William Peace is a Division-III school in Raleigh, coached by former North Carolina State, Baylor and North Carolina player Rachael James-Baker.

Sampson tore her ACL and meniscus playing soccer, and will miss her senior tennis season. That injury made her collegiate decision easier, however.

“My first thing was I didn’t know if I wanted to play soccer or tennis, but in my soccer game I tore my ACL and meniscus, so that was the dealbreaker for me, so I chased tennis,” Sampson said. “And then I really liked that the campus was small and that it’s downtown, so that was what made it feel like it was for me.”

Sampson also had interest from Pfieffer to play soccer, but said William Peace was ultimately her top choice.

Sampson led the Rams in wins her sophomore and junior seasons, including a 7-3 record as a junior; she was also 8-1 with doubles partner Lyric Locklear. Sampson was an All-Sandhills Athletic Conference selection.

“It’s always special when you have a player to sign to play at the next level, but this is extra special because she’s family. I know how hard she’s worked to get where she is,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “She covers the court well and is confident in her forehand and backhand shots equally. When she gets healthy, no doubt she can get back to that level. She is just so competitive in whatever she does and never settles on being average.”