Petrocelli added to UNCP football coaching staff

PEMBROKE — In a 2-0 deficit, Purnell Swett won the third set and led the fourth 22-16 in Thursday’s varsity volleyball match against Lumberton.

The Pirates answered with a 9-0 run to come from behind, win the set and close out the match over their rivals.

“Tyler (Coker) stepped up at the end, getting those serves in for us, and I think we really just dug deep and our pride really showed,” Lumberton senior August Smith said. “Because you know the Rams are going to fight hard, but for the first time we fought back really well.”

The Pirates won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-15, Purnell Swett won the third 25-22 and Lumberton won the fourth 25-22.

“We missed a lot of serves in that third and fourth game, but we kind of matched (Purnell Swett’s) intensity and picked our intensity back up in that fourth game late, to give us that late run,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said.

The state playoff fate of Lumberton (7-5, 7-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) is now up in the air; the Pirates have a chance to earn an at-large bid, though the chance appears somewhat slim.

“That’s all we can do, and we just hope for the best now,” Register said. “But either way, I’m proud of our girls and what we’ve accomplished this season, in a crazy season and not knowing from day to day whether we’re going to be able to practice, whether we’re going to be able to play. At the end of the year you want to be playing for something and have a chance to move on, and we’ve done that.”

“I think we did better than a lot of people expected us to do, losing a lot of people from last year,” Smith said. “As long as you win more games than you lose you’ve had a decent season.”

For Lumberton’s six seniors, their potential final match being a win over their rivals would serve as consolation if the team doesn’t make the playoffs.

“It’s like, wow, you can’t lose the last game, especially at Purnell (Swett), our rival,” Smith said. “So it’s awesome that we got to win our last game against our rival.”

The match concluded the season for Purnell Swett (1-12) and its nine seniors, who were honored before the match on senior night.

“I’m going to hate to see that group of girls go,” Deese said. “The chemistry on the team, on and off the court … they’re friends on and off the court. I’m going to miss that camaraderie that they have with each other.”

While the Rams lose those nine seniors, the program’s future is still bright after a 9-4 JV season.

“I look forward to next season,” Deese said. “My JV, they’re a little bit fiester, and they have that ‘want to kill the other team’ kind of mindset, so I look forward to those sophomores moving up and seeing what we’re going to get next year.”

Purnell Swett led the opening set 8-7 before an 8-0 Lumberton run on the serve of Ayden Bullard gave the Pirates a 15-8 lead. The Rams were never closer than six the rest of the set as Lumberton won 25-15.

“The first two games we got on a little run with Aydan serving; that’s the best she’s served all year,” Register said of Bullard, who had 13 service points. “She really lifted us up and got us a little cushion in the middle of the game; that makes the game a lot easier when you go up four or five points.”

The Rams led 6-2 in the second but a 13-4 Lumberton spurt gave the Pirates a 15-10 lead; from there, Lumberton maintained and gradually extended its lead to another 25-15 win.

Purnell Swett led 13-6 in the third set, and after Lumberton cut the lead to 14-11, the Rams scored five straight for a 19-11 advantage. Lumberton went on a 10-1 run to take a 21-20 lead, but the Rams answered with a 5-1 run to win the set 25-22.

“Anytime you’re down two sets and come back and win the third set, it just shows heart and determination,” Deese said. “That’s basically what I told them after set two was, ‘this is the last time you’re going to wear these jerseys; at least leave the court with some pride and some heart and fight for it.’”

“Those girls started getting in a little rhythm and started getting some energy and they were putting it to us,” Register said. “I think it’s more what they were doing right then what we were doing wrong. We weren’t passing as good as we were, but I thought they picked up the intensity.”

An early 6-0 run gave the Rams a 9-5 fourth-set lead, and after Lumberton pulled to a 13-11 gap, a 5-0 Rams lead made it 18-11. The Pirates began clawing back from there, though, and cut the deficit to 20-16; Purnell Swett scored two points to make it 22-16 before the Pirates’ match-clinching run.

“It’s one of those snowball effects, that you think of it, and you’re like ‘oh no, I don’t want it to happen; oh no, it’s happening,’ and then it happens,” Deese said. “You have to visualize yourself doing the right things, not not doing the wrong things.”

Lumberton’s final point ironically came not on a Smith assist, like hundreds of Pirate points on the season, but on a kill by the senior, who tipped the ball over the net to find an opening in the Rams’ formation.

“I was thinking that they weren’t going to be expecting me to tip it, and I just went ahead and went for it,” said Smith, who had 22 assists and seven kills.

Diamond Harris had seven kills for Lumberton, Bullard had six and Lawrence had four. Coker and Mallori Allen had three digs each.

Kaitlyn Locklear had six aces, 12 service points and five assists for Purnell Swett; Alona Locklear had three kills and four blocks; Lexiana Sencenbaugh had two aces and four assists; Marijo Wilkes had six digs; and Madison Harris had five kills, one block and two assists.

St. Pauls finishes perfect TRC slate

The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team defeated Red Springs in straight sets Thursday to finish its perfect run through the Three Rivers Conference.

St. Pauls (10-2, 8-0 TRC) won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-6. Red Springs (2-9, 2-6 TRC) was more competitive in the third set, but the Bulldogs still won 25-21.

The Bulldogs clinched the TRC championship with Wednesday’s five-set win over Whiteville, and will be the league’s top seed in the state playoffs starting next week; they will be guaranteed at least one home game.