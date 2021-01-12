Scott added to UNCP staff to lead offensive line

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke football head coach Shane Richardson announce a second addition to his coaching staff on Tuesday morning when he named 12-year collegiate coaching veteran Anthony Scott as his offensive line coach.
Scott ventures to Pembroke from Oxford, Pa., where has spent the last five seasons as associate head coach for Lincoln. He has previous coaching stops at three other NCAA Division II institutions as well.
“Coach Scott is an extremely valuanlle addition to the staff,” Richardson said. “He has coaching roots in North Carolina, and brings plenty of NCAA Division II experience experience. He has a tremendous rapport with the players he works with, and also brings a level of toughness, as well as care, for his players that is visible and allows them to thrive. We are very excited to add him to our program.”
A native of Winterville, Ga., Scott stepped into the coaching world as an assistant coach at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville before beginning his collegiate coaching career in 2008 as the assistant offensive line coach at Lenoir-Rhyne. Following a brief stay in Hickory, he served as the offensive line and tight ends coach at St. Augustine’s for four seasons (2008-11) and helped lead the Falcons to 21 wins, including nine victories in 2010.
Scott was the offensive line and tight ends coach at Augustana (Ill.) in 2012 when the Vikings reeled off five wins behind an offense that tacked up more than 310 yards per contest, and then took on the role of interim head coach, as well as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, at Alfred State in 2013 and 2014 where he mentored seven All-United States Collegiate Athletic Association award winners, including running back Rasheed Williams who registered 1,657 rushing yards as a senior.
Success continued to follow Scott when he was named associate head coach, as well as offensive line and tight ends coach, at Lincoln in 2015. In just his first season on staff in Oxford, Scott helped tutor running back Stephen Scott who became the first player in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yard (1,258) and, in 2015, the Lions established new school records for all-purpose yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
A three-year (1999-01) letterwinner at Georgia Southern, Scott played an integral role on an offensive line that paved the way for a run of four-straight Southern Conference championships, as well as NCAA Division I-AA (now Division I FCS) national titles in 1999 and 2000 under coach Paul Johnson. He was a part of a senior class that compiled a 52-7 record, and averaged more than 48 points per game in the process as well.
In addition to his work on the sidelines, Scott has been active on the camps and clinics circuit as well, serving as a counselor at the Hawg Tuff Football Camp, and the Sports International Football Camp and the O-D Football Camp.
Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Georgia Southern in 2001, and completed his graduate work in recreation and sport science at Ohio in 2012.
Tuesday’s announcement came after UNCP announced Monday the addition of Alec Petrocelli as defensive line coach.