UNCP’s Wednesday, Saturday men’s, and women’s basketball games postponed

January 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s men’s and women’s basketball teams had two games postponed Wednesday.

Wednesday evening’s regularly scheduled doubleheader USC Aiken and Saturday’s twin bill at Young Harris were postponed.

The decision was made in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and the Peach Belt Conference.

Wednesday’s postponed game is not the Lady Braves’ first affected game against USC Aiken this season, as a game scheduled for Dec. 16 was also canceled.

The men’s team also had several games canceled in December before opening its season Jan. 2.