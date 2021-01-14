Changes in NCHSAA’s 2nd realignment draft make travel a concern in proposed 2A conference; appeal planned by 3 Robeson schools

Chris Stiles Sports editor

CHAPEL HILL — The second draft of 2021-25 realignment released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Thursday includes big changes from the previous draft affecting three Robeson County high schools.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls are now proposed to be in a 10-team 2A conference, with the additions of Clinton, East Duplin, James Kenan, Midway, and Wallace-Rose Hill.

East Bladen and West Bladen are also proposed to be in the conference, as holdovers from the conference in the previous proposal. That conference was to be a 1A/2A split conference, but Lakewood and Union, both 1A schools, are no longer proposed to be members of the conference.

The proposed conference covers a wider geographic footprint than the current Three Rivers Conference in which Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls compete. From Fairmont and Red Spings to East Duplin, the easternmost school in the propsed conference, is nearly a two-hour drive.

Because of the drastic travel increase in the proposed conference, the schools are planning to appeal to the NCHSAA for changes to be made to the proposal, according to Jerome Hunt, the Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director. The appeal will be filed jointly.

“I’ve already talked to the ADs at the 3 schools and a couple of principals and we’re not happy at all,” Hunt said. “That’s just based on travel. Don’t get me wrong, it would be a great conference, a competitive conference, but just travel-wise there’s no way we can work in this conference. We’re going to meet and try to see what we can come up with. We’re going to do an appeal on it and send that in to the state by the 21st, and see if we can’t get some things changed.”

The deadline for schools to appeal to the NCHSAA is Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. Appeals will be heard by the association virtually on Jan. 27.

After appeals are heard, a third draft of realignment will be published Feb. 4; the deadline for filing final appeals is Feb. 10 and they will be heard Feb. 17. The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the full realignment plan in March before it goes into effect Aug. 1.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett’s proposed conference, a 3A/4A split conference, was unchanged in the second draft. It includes 4A schools Jack Britt, Gray’s Creek and South View and 3A schools Douglas Byrd, Cape Fear and Seventy-First.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.