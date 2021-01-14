McGirt shoots 2-under 68 in first round of ‘21 at Sony Open

January 14, 2021
Staff report
HONOLULU — Fairmont native William McGirt shot a 2-under 68 Thursday in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, his first PGA Tour round of 2021.

McGirt made five birdies and three bogeys in an up-and-down round at Waialae Country Club. His score of 68 was tied for the 21st best score out of the 72 players in the morning wave. Players in the afternoon wave were still completing their rounds at the time of publication.

Peter Malnati led the morning group with an 8-under 62. Vaughn Taylor and Jim Herman were two strokes behind Malnati after each shot 64.

McGirt made birdie putts of 18 feet and six feet on holes No. 2 and 3; he missed a three-foot par putt on No. 6 before an eight-foot birdie at the par-5 ninth hole to finish the front nine in 2-under 33.

He started the back nine with consecutive bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes, missing par putts of five and nine feet. McGirt regained the two dropped shots quickly by making a 21-foot birdie putt at the 12th and a 18-footer at the 14th. He parred the last four holes.

McGirt has played well in the past at Waialae, with six made cuts in seven appearances in the Sony Open; this includes two top-20 finishes and a tie for 13th in 2016. He is making his first start in the event since 2018.

McGirt is in the fourth start of a 29-start major medical extension on Tour; through three events he has earned six of the 375 FedEx Cup points needed to retain his playing status.