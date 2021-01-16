Local roundup: Lumberton girls win opener

ST. PAULS — Holding a three-point lead over Fairmont early in the second quarter, the St. Pauls boys basketball team found Eric Malloy open on the perimeter and the senior guard hit a 3-pointer. The next possession, he did it again.

Those two triples kickstarted the Bulldogs offense, allowing them to pull away in a 70-46 nonconference win over the Golden Tornadoes.

“I thought we did a good job of competing,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We wanted to make sure we kept them out of the paint, and most importantly get back in transition. And then (Malloy), he really made a charge. That’s what I expect from Eric, he’s one of our seniors, and whenever he’s playing a great game, his energy just gets everybody going. I think we came out with more energy and were able to make some shots, and he made some shots too.”

Malloy’s 3s were part of a 16-point performance for the senior, which included eight points in the second quarter.

“I just felt it. I just felt it when I let it go. If I can do that, I’ll just keep doing it,” Malloy said. “I really don’t try to do too much, I just do my job, and make sure our team wins.”

St. Pauls (2-0) led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 20-17 before Malloy’s two 3-pointers gave the Bulldogs a 26-19 lead. The shots began a 18-6 run to finish the half and give St. Pauls a 38-23 lead at intermission.

“First half, we’ve been kind of struggling the first two games, so we wanted to put an emphasis on coming out at the beginning of the game and just playing well,” Thompson said.

Fairmont (2-1) was held to two field goals in the second quarter, and had just three more in the third.

“We’ve got to put the ball in the hole; if you don’t put it in the hole, you’re not going to win,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We came out a little flat tonight — or not a little, a lot. Nothing like the first two games we played, defensively. We didn’t rebound like we should.”

The Golden Tornadoes did make a brief run to start the third quarter, scoring six points in the first 1:05 of the period to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 38-29, prompting Thompson to call a timeout.

“I just told them just to relax and just to play,” Thompson said. “In the first half, Fairmont got a lot of their points at the free-throw line, and we were being a little anxious and fouling.”

“When he called that timeout, I knew we had to slow down and get it back right,” Malloy said.

St. Pauls answered by outscoring Fairmont 17-9 over the rest of the quarter to take a 55-38 lead to the fourth. Fairmont was never closer than 17 points in the final period.

“That’s a bad combination; when you struggle on both ends of the floor,” McNair said. “I didn’t feel like my seniors stepped up the way they should tonight, and lead. They led the first couple of games; tonight they kind of took a backseat.”

Behind Malloy, Josh Henderson had 15 points for St. Pauls and Josh McNair and Jeyvian Tatum each scored nine.

Jahkeem Moore led Fairmont with 16 points and Saquon Singletary had 15.

Scoring by Harris, Love, triple-double by Thompson propel St. Pauls girls

Through two games, the St. Pauls girls basketball team has looked a lot like last year’s edition that started the season 27-0.

But two of the Bulldogs’ new faces also shined Wednesday in the team’s 63-33 nonconference home win over Fairmont.

Freshman Jashontae Harris scored 16 points with seven rebounds for St. Pauls (2-0) and sophomore Keonna Love, in her first varsity season, scored nine points with 10 rebounds.

“When you have a dominant four like we have, that everybody knows about and focuses on, it’s always good to get those points, contributions from others,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Jashontae’s going to be huge; she has the ability to lead us in scoring. Keonna played JV last year; she practiced every day against Iyania (Evans), so she’s ready as well. Getting it from two other people, that’s what you need moving forward.”

Jakieya Thompson recorded her first career triple-double for the Bulldogs after several near misses last season, with 14 points, 11 assists and 10 steals; the sophomore also had five rebounds.

“She was always really close (to triple-doubles last year),” Moses said. “Now she’s getting a few more minutes, just because of the numbers we have. Jakieya’s our engine, our motor, she just plays nonstop, and she’s playing really good.”

Taliya Council had nine points, 10 rebounds and five steals for St. Pauls, while T.J. Eichelberger had seven points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Lakayla Chavis scored eight points to lead Fairmont (2-1), Alexis Hinson had six and Amyrikal Vaught and Paris Bethea each scored five.

“They have real good players and they have a good coach. We’re building, we’re growing, there’s a lot of things we have to work on,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “Attacking the press, not letting the sight of height affect our judgment. Am I pleased? No. But you’ve got to take your losses and find out what you’ve got to do differently.”

St. Pauls led 17-2 after the first quarter, holding the Golden Tornadoes scoreless for the first 5:15 until a Bethea basket.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 32-11 at halftime and 45-16 at the end of the third.

Fairmont hosts Red Springs Friday and St. Pauls will play at South Columbus.

Red Springs boys withstand run, beats Southern Lee

The Red Springs boys basketball team took a 14-point lead to the fourth quarter against Southern Lee at home Wednesday. Southern Lee went on a 8-0 run to cut the Red Devils lead to six, but Red Springs withstood the run to earn a 49-41 win.

Red Springs (1-2) led 10-9 after the first quarter, and used a 7-0 lead late in the second quarter to take a 23-13 halftime lead. The Red Devils extended their lead to 17 late in the third before taking a 37-23 lead to the fourth.

Corell Love led Red Springs with 13 points, Brian Foulks scored 11 and Noah Chavis added eight.

Southern Lee (1-1) was led by 17 points from Quashawn Williams.

Lady Red Devils earn first win

The Red Springs girls basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 31-15 victory over Southern Lee Wednesday.

Southern Lee (0-1) was held without a field goal in the first half as Red Springs (1-1) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 16-1 at intermission.

The Red Devils led 20-12 at the end of the third.

Jocelyn Maynor led Red Springs with nine points. Brooke Wilkins and Jazlyn Jones each scored six for the Red Devils.

Southern Lee was led by Dasha Battle with seven points.

Red Springs plays Friday at Fairmont.