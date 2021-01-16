Local roundup: Lumberton girls win opener

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton varsity girls basketball team earned a 52-37 win over Pinecrest Friday.

The win came in the team’s season opener and the debut of new coach Ivy Johnson.

August Smith led the Pirates with 15 points and Keke Lawrence scored 12 points with 10 rebounds.

The Pirates led 25-17 at halftime.

Lumberton hosts Richmond Tuesday.

Tatum leads Bulldogs past South Columbus

Jeyvian Tatum scored 23 points Friday to lead the St. Pauls varsity boys basketball team to a 73-29 nonconference win at South Columbus.

St. Pauls (3-0) outscored South Columbus (0-3) 44-11 in the second half, including a 22-4 third-quarter run.

The Bulldogs led 14-9 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime before their strong second half stretched the lead to 51-22 after the third and ultimately to the 44-point final margin.

Behind Tatum, Josh McNair had 15 points for St. Pauls and William Ford had 10.

E.J. Tisdale led South Columbus with 12 points.

St. Pauls plays Friday at East Columbus.

Lady Bulldogs dominate again

The St. Pauls varsity girls basketball team earned a 66-6 win over South Columbus Friday, continuing the dominance with which they’ve started the season.

St. Pauls (3-0) has outscored its opponents 192-46 through three games. The 60-point win came after the Bulldogs defeated the Stallions 61-0 last season.

The Bulldogs scored 30 points in the second quarter.

Jashontae Harris led St. Pauls with 20 points and T.J. Eichelberger had 15. Jakieya Thompson had 10 points with 12 steals, seven assists and seven rebounds.

South Columbus is 0-2.