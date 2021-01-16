Lumberton-Pinecrest game features all-female officiating crew

January 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Submitted photo Friday’s varsity girls basketball game between Lumberton and Pinecrest featured a rare all-female officiating crew. Pictured, from left, are Constance Thomas, Yvonne Galbreath and Jasmine Dilworth. Lumberton won the game 52-37.

Submitted photo

Friday’s varsity girls basketball game between Lumberton and Pinecrest featured a rare all-female officiating crew. Pictured, from left, are Constance Thomas, Yvonne Galbreath and Jasmine Dilworth. Lumberton won the game 52-37.

Submitted photo

Friday’s varsity girls basketball game between Lumberton and Pinecrest featured a rare all-female officiating crew. Pictured, from left, are Constance Thomas, Yvonne Galbreath and Jasmine Dilworth. Lumberton won the game 52-37.