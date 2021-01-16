McGirt misses cut in Hawaii after late bogeys

Staff report
HONOLULU — A chip-in from over 30 yards out was one of the day’s highlight-reel shots, but three bogeys in a four-hole stretch late in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii led to a missed cut for Fairmont native William McGirt.

The missed cut comes after a second round of even-par 70 in McGirt’s first PGA Tour start of 2021.

Nick Taylor leads the tournament by two strokes at 12 under par after a 8-under 63 in the second round.

Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson, Russell Henley and Vaughn Taylor are tied for second at 10 under. Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama are among the players three strokes back at 9 under.

McGirt’s Friday round started strong, with birdies on four of his first eight holes to post a first-nine score of 3-under 32 after starting at Waialae’s 10th hole.

This included a birdie chip-in on the par-3 17th. McGirt missed the green short, but holed out his second shot from 93 feet, 10 inches away.

McGirt also made birdie putts of 16, eight and 12 feet on the 10th, 12th and 15th holes, respectively. His only blemish in the opening nine was a bogey at No. 11 after missing a par putt inside two feet.

A bogey at No. 3 started the downward trend, when McGirt failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker. A bad drive that required a layup led to bogey at No. 5 and a three-putt resulted in bogey at No. 6.

McGirt missed long birdie putts at holes No. 7 and 8, before making par at the par-five ninth hole, his last of the day. McGirt could have eagled the hole to make the cut.

This is McGirt’s second straight missed cut after he also missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Oct. 2. It is also just his second missed cut in eight starts in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

McGirt is in the fourth event of a 29-start medical extension in which he needs to earn 375 FedEx Cup points to maintain his playing status on Tour. Through four events, McGirt has earned six points.