Finally on the floor: Lumberton opens season Tuesday after quarantine

LUMBERTON — Preparations for a new season came to an abrupt halt for the Lumberton boys basketball team just days before their scheduled opener when COVID-19 protocols forced the team into quarantine.
The Pirates will finally get to open their season Tuesday when they host Richmond.
“It’s going to be a really big relief,” senior guard Charlie Miller said. “We’ve been waiting forever to play. We were really excited a couple weeks ago to start playing, and now that it’s finally here, it’s super exciting.”
The pandemic cost Lumberton the opportunity to play in the 4A state championship game last March; the Pirates were ultimately declared co-state champions. Now, as the Pirates have been on pause for the start of the new season, other local teams have played as many as four games.
“Watching everybody play this past week or two, it’s been hard,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “And all the guys texting me and asking, ‘coach, this is killing us.’ But the energy’s been good. The guys are excited, they’re ready.”
The Pirates went into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 on Dec. 31. In the days following, Edwards and five players tested positive; all have been cleared to participate Tuesday.
“It was tough; we were communicating and stuff, on the phone and everything, making sure everybody’s good, making sure everybody’s at least doing something,” Miller said. “But it is what it is, and there’s really nothing you can do about it. We just had to embrace it and move forward.”
“We couldn’t get no shots up,” senior guard Jadarion Chatman said. “Everybody was texting each other to make sure we were getting out somewhere to run, jog, whatever, just stay in shape.”
The team returned to practice Thursday and will have four practices under their belt before hosting the Raiders.
“We were hitting a good stride right before we had to quarantine,” Edwards said. “These guys being out for two more weeks right before we played, I’m not saying we’re back to square one, but shape-wise, we’ve gotten set back. The past few days, we’re just trying to get back into shape and fine tune some things up.”
Richmond is expected to be one of the top teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this season. The Raiders defeated Purnell Swett 66-45 on Jan. 5 in their only game so far.
“I feel like we are as ready as we should be, with what has been thrown at us,” Miller said. “I feel like it’ll be a challenge for us for sure. It’s going to be a good team right off the bat; we know that going in. But we’re just going to do whatever we can, and play the best to what we feel like we can as of right now.”
“My guys, we’re going to play hard,” Edwards said. “Our guys are prepared mentally; they know what to do. They know the scouting report, they know Richmond. So mentally our guys are ready. Physically, I think we’re going to need another week or so to get back in really good game shape, especially with the masks, but we’ll get there.”
While the weeks leading up to the season opener have been very different for the Lumberton team, their goals remain unchanged, both for Tuesday night and beyond.
“We just get to show everybody that we’re ready,” Chatman said. “Just show them that we’re going to try to compete, try to come back with another ring. That’s our goal, just to come back, play as a team and get another ring.”
