Miller’s heat breeds dominance as Lumberton beats Fairmont

LUMBERTON — In the Lumberton boys basketball team’s season opener Tuesday, senior guard Charlie Miller scored 13 points, but wasn’t as efficient as he might have hoped, taking eight shots and missing a couple of open looks.

Wednesday against Fairmont, Miller found his shooting stride, scoring 22 points in Lumberton’s 81-43 win over the Golden Tornadoes.

“Every game I go into I just take what comes to me and take whatever I get,” Miller said. “This game I got more looks, and I was more aggressive with what I got, and I converted.”

Miller was 9-for-13 from the floor, making a 3-pointer in each quarter but also consistently driving to the rim for layups. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

“When he gets those looks, he’s a high-volume shooter,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “But what people don’t understand is how smart he is, and his mid-range (shot) is really good. He’s evolved. So for that to show tonight, and for him and everybody else to start getting confidence, especially a couple kids off the bench, that’s really good right now.”

Lumberton (2-0) scored 22 or more points in each of the first three quarters, building its lead throughout the game by becoming gradually more efficient defensively — similar to Tuesday’s season opener, though less extreme, when the Pirates allowed 43 points to Richmond in the first half and nine in the second half.

“Last year’s team, we would always start out really well, and then the start of the third quarter we’d struggle last year, the first half of the year,” Edwards said. “This year’s the opposite. We’re starting out pretty slow and then turning it on about the third quarter. So I told this team this year the same thing I told this team last year: the quicker we can play four full quarters in a game, the quicker we can make a stride towards another championship.”

“(It’s) just our defense. That’s what gets us going, that’s where it all starts,” Miller said. “As soon as we lock in for all four quarters we’ll be where we need to be, but the first quarter was a little shaky. We weren’t playing defense like we needed to be. So as soon as we bought in like that, everything started to go from there.”

The teams exchanged baskets over the first five minutes of the game, and the score was tied at 13-13. Lumberton finished the first quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 22-15 lead.

“The positive I’m going to take away is the way we started the game,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “That’s the way we should have finished the game. We started out really well, we started out looking like a championship contender, and then we slowly faded away. So we pretty much just tease everybody with how good we can possibly be, then we showed them how bad we can be.”

“Fairmont made some tough shots in that first quarter,” Edwards said. “They made a lot of really tough shots, and we did contest some shots and they hit them. They beat us off the bounce a few times and they stuck with us on rebounds.”

After the first quarter, seven points was as close as Fairmont (3-2) got to the Pirates. Lumberton outscored the Golden Tornadoes 23-12 in the second quarter, gradually increasing their lead throughout until it was 45-27 at halftime.

That defensive efficiency by Lumberton continued in the final two quarters, as the Pirates held Fairmont to three second-half field goals. A 23-9 third-quarter edge put Lumberton ahead 68-36 going to the fourth; the game reached running-clock status at 81-41 midway through the final period.

Five Lumberton players scored at least nine points in the win. In addition to Miller, Jadarion Chatman scored 14 points, with 12 coming in the second half, with six assists and five rebounds. Matt Locklear scored nine points with 10 rebounds; Angel Bowie had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists; and J.B. Brockington had nine points with six assists.

“We didn’t stay disciplined on defense,” McNair said. “We didn’t stick to our scouting report as far as knowing how to guard those shooters and letting them beat us down the floor. They’re a good transition team, and we allowed them to get out in transition and attack us.”

Jahkeem Moore led Fairmont with 15 points and Saquan Singletary had 11.

Fourth quarter leads St. Pauls past Pinecrest

The St. Pauls boys basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to earn a 50-41 nonconference road win over Pinecrest Wednesday in Southern Pines.

St. Pauls (5-0) outscored Pinecrest (2-1) 18-6 in the final quarter to turn a 35-32 deficit after the third into the nine-point win.

Will Ford put St. Pauls ahead 43-41 with a dunk then had two more baskets down the stretch to increase the Bulldogs lead to 49-41.

Pinecrest led 13-4 in the first quarter and 13-8 at the end of the period. St. Pauls closed to 17-14 midway through the second quarter but Pinecrest stretched its lead to 25-16 at halftime.

A 16-10 third-quarter advantage pulled St. Pauls to its three-point deficit going to the fourth.

Ford scored 15 for the Bulldogs and Jeyvian Tatum had 10. Josh Henderson and Josh McNair each added seven.

Bradlee Haskell scored 21 points for Pinecrest.

