UNCP wrestling thunders past Allen, King

January 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 20th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team racked up 16 individual victories, including 13 victories that came with bonus points, to roll past Allen and King on Wednesday afternoon inside King University’s Student Center Complex. The Braves toppled the Yellowjackets, 47-3, before rallying past the host Tornado, 32-9, in the nightcap of the tri-meet.

Seniors Nick Daggett and Ryan Monk, sophomore Logan Seliga and redshirt junior Jovaun Johnson all registered a pair of wins on the day to lead the Braves (4-0) who remained unbeaten with the day’s results as well. Daggett tallied a pair of bonus-point wins, as did Johnson and Monk.

UNCP recorded pins in each of the first four individual matchups of the day and eventually built a 28-0 lead over Allen before surrendering its only points of the dual in the 165-pound bout. That would be all she wrote for Allen (0-1), however, as the Braves closed with four-straight wins, including pins by Johnson and Monk.

King (1-1) rattled off three-straight wins on the mat to build a 9-7 advantage midway through the nightcap, but the Braves tacked up five-straight wins to blow past the Tornado. Freshman Caleb Grau gave the visitors the lead for good with a 6-1 decision at 165 pounds, before Garrett Hill, Johnson, Bryce Walker and Monk all added bonus-point wins to close out the night.

The Braves will be back in action again on Saturday when they make the long trek to Elkins, W.Va., to take part in the Davis & Elkins Quad Meet. UNCP is scheduled to take on No. 6 West Liberty (4-0), No. 15 Notre Dame (0-0) and the host Senators (2-0) inside the McDonnell Center.