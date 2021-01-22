Kinship on the court: Cousins Eichelberger, Harris lead Bulldogs

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger sets up for a 3-point attempt during a game against Red Springs Jan. 8 in St. Pauls.
St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris dribbles past a defender during a game against Fairmont Jan. 12 in St. Pauls.
ST. PAULS — During a basketball game last week, while St. Pauls freshman Jashontae Harris was in the game and senior T.J. Eichelberger was on the bench, Harris’ jersey came untucked.
Eichelberger motioned Harris towards the bench during a dead ball, and tucked in her jersey.
Such is the relationship between the cousins — similar to the interactions with Eichelberger and cousin Iyania Evans during Evans’ senior season last year.
“If something was wrong with, if her shirt was coming out, Iyania would fix it, like your mom would fix your stuff before you leave out of the school,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I just think that’s how they were raised — that Harris family is very close. There’s a lot of women in that family, and they just support each other.”
Even if the two did not have a family connection, it would have been natural this season for Eichelberger, the Bulldogs’ leader for the last four years in her final high school season, and Harris, an up-and-coming star with the potential for just as great a career, to have a mentor- and student-like relationship.
As cousins, they’re connected that much more — and for Eichelberger, it’s been a flipped script from the past.
“With Iyania, I was the one being protected,” Eichelberger said. “With (Jashontae), I have to make sure nobody bothers her.”
“It just like flipped,” Moses said. “Iyania leaves, T.J. moves up, Jashontae comes in, T.J. takes over the role as like, mother. It’s just been a beautiful thing to watch.”
The two didn’t necessarily see each other all the time growing up, they said, but at family reunions would team together with Evans playing pick-up basketball.
“Family reunion, every year we played, but that was the only time we saw each other,” Harris said.
“When we go to the family reunion, me and my cousin Iyania were like ‘we’re putting her on our team,’” said Eichelberger, whose older sister Jasmine Williams also played for the Bulldogs several years ago.
Eichelberger led the Bulldogs in scoring as a freshman and was Robeson County Player of the Year as a sophomore. Harris has watched throughout Eichelberger’s high school career — and now gets an up-close view for Eichelberger’s senior season. Eichelberger is averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.
“I look at her a lot, because she knows more than me,” Harris said.
Harris leads the Bulldogs in scoring through three games, with 14.7 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 steals per game.
In watching Harris play, Eichelberger feels like she’s looking in a mirror.
“I actually do see my younger self in her,” Eichelberger said. “Coming in as a freshman being on varsity, just knowing basketball. What I like about her game is she can find a way to score no matter what, and she’s not selfish.”
“They have the same weaknesses and the same strengths,” Moses said. “I think as a freshman Jashontae does handle the ball in traffic better than T.J. did, and maybe early on she finishes better at the rim than T.J. did as a ninth-grader. But they have similar games as far as they’re just scorers; they’re going to put the ball in the hoop.”
While Evans is playing collegiately at St. Augustine’s — and will face Eichelberger head-to-head when Eichelberger plays at Fayetteville State — the two younger cousins continue their roles in pursuing another strong season for the Bulldogs, who were 27-1 last season. Moses is clear how important this family has been to building the St. Pauls program to where it is now.
“Outside of those girls, outside of the actual players, without the Harris family, I would have struggled here, period,” Moses said. “They’ve got an influx of talented women in their family.”
Talented women who make sure each other’s jerseys are tucked in.
