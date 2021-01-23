Local roundup: Red Springs basketball sweeps South Columbus

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a dominant 60-20 home win over South Columbus in the Red Devils’ Three Rivers Conference opener.
Red Springs (2-3, 1-0 TRC) led 17-0 after the first quarter and 32-9 at half. The Red Devils continued to pull away with a 23-7 third-quarter run to take a 55-16 lead to the fourth.
Noah Chavis led Red Springs with 14 points. JoWuan Baker and Corell Love each scored 12 for the Red Devils.
Carter Lee scored seven points for South Columbus (0-5, 0-1 TRC).
Red Springs girls win
The Red Springs girls basketball team won 43-26 over South Columbus in TRC play.
The Red Devils (2-1, 1-0 TRC) were led by Elora Oxendine with 13 points.
South Columbus is 0-3 and 0-1 in the TRC.
The Red Devils play Tuesday at West Bladen.
Lady Pirates top Hoke County
The Lumberton girls basketball team earned a 68-28 win over Hoke County.
August Smith scored 23 points to lead Lumberton (2-1, 1-0 SAC). La’Kayia Hunt scored 10 points and Keke Lawrence had eight. The Pirates combined for 27 steals.
Hoke County is 0-3 and 0-1 in SAC play.
Purnell Swett girls fall to Richmond
The Purnell Swett girls basketball team lost 62-55 at Richmond Friday in the Rams’ Sandhills Athletic Conference opener.
Richmond’s (3-1, 1-0 SAC) win avenged a 62-35 win by Purnell Swett in both teams’ season opener Jan. 5.
Richmond led 11-7 after the first quarter, 32-25 at halftime and 44-40 at the end of the third.
Purnell Swett (2-1, 0-1 SAC) was led by 19 points from Natalie Evington. Jada Coward and Nyla Mitchell each scored eight points and Kylie Chavis had seven.
UNCP women’s basketball game vs. Georgia College postponed; men still on for Saturday
Saturday afternoon’s regularly scheduled women’s basketball contest between UNC Pembroke and Georgia College has been postponed. The decision was made in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and the Peach Belt Conference.
Saturday afternoon’s men’s basketball game between the Braves and Bobcats is still scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Further information regarding the women’s game, including a possible makeup opportunity, will be announced at a later time.
UNCP swimming captures title at EC January Invitational
Freshman Paige Seplak broke the school record in the 200-Yard Backstroke for the second time in a week, while fellow newcomer Gillian Manning took top honors in a pair of events, to help lead the 22nd-ranked UNC Pembroke swimming team to the event title at the EC January Invitational on Friday evening.
Manning registered an NCAA B Standard time in her fourth different event this season, this time in the 500-Yard Freestyle with a school record mark of 4:58.07. Seplak bested her own week-old school record in the 200-Yard Backstroke by nearly four seconds, and then teamed up with Manning, as well as sophomore Sarah Morden and Mariel Mencia Martinez, to shatter a year-old school record in the 400-Yard Medley Relay.
Manning was 0.33 seconds off of the school record on the way to capturing the event title in the 200-Yard Butterfly. Nathalia Silva took home runner-up honors in both the 50- and 500-Yard Freestyle, while Anna Miller finished second in the 200-Yard Breaststroke.
The Braves edged No. 26 Emmanuel by 30 points (412-382) to win Friday’s event. Brenau was a distant third place, Point was fourth and LaGrange was fifth.
The Braves will return to Emmanuel College’s McDonnell Center on Saturday to take part in the Emmanuel Senior Day Winter Meet. The event is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. Fans can follow all of the action for free via a live video stream link at UNCPBraves.com/Live.