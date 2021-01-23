Smith’s triples at the right times lead Fairmont boys past West Columbus

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Syn’Cere Southern, 22, attempts a shot over West Columbus’ Ethan Brown, 12, during Friday’s game in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jamia Carmichael, 11, drives towards the basket during the Golden Tornadoes’ game against West Columbus Friday in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — How important were the five 3-pointers hit by Cedreke Smith in Fairmont’s boys basketball game vs. West Columbus?

Just ask Fairmont coach Montrell McNair.

“Every shot that he hit, we needed it at that point in time, because we were struggling offensively,” McNair said. “We just weren’t hitting the shots. And it important for him because it was the first game he’s hit multiple 3s in a game.”

On the strength of Smith’s shooting streak, Fairmont earned a 63-55 win over West Columbus in nonconference play Friday.

“(It was) my team; playing together as a team,” Smith said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have got on a hot streak like that.”

The Golden Tornadoes team reaped the benefits from Smith’s baskets throughout the game.

Smith scored 10 second-quarter points, with two triples, as Fairmont (4-2) used an 18-10 edge in the period to turn a 12-10 lead after the first quarter into a 30-20 halftime advantage. The two 3-pointers came in the last 2:33 of the half as part of an 8-3 spurt before the intermission.

“Not turning over the ball, really (was key),” Smith said. “Passing-wise, we don’t really pass like that. If we work together, things change. Tonight it worked out for us.”

Fairmont twice led by 13 early in the third quarter before a 13-5 run by West Columbus (1-3) pulled the Vikings to a 37-31 margin. Smith hit a triple with 4:02 left in the quarter for a little breathing room.

The Vikings did get to within five points at 42-37 before an 8-3 stint to finish the period stretched the Golden Tornadoes’ lead back to 10, at 50-40, going to the fourth.

Smith also hit two 3-pointers in the final quarter, both of which extended Fairmont’s lead from 10 to 13; the ladder made it a 61-48 game with 3:09 to go.

West Columbus went on a 7-0 run to pull back within six, at 61-55 with 25 seconds left, but the Vikings’ comeback bid ran out of time.

Smith finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Saquan Singletary scored 15 points with eight rebounds.

Fairmont shared the ball well in the win, with Jahkeem Moore dishing out seven assists, to go with his five points and four steals. Syn’Cere Southern had six assists.

“That’s important, because you want to make everybody on the floor keep working, so it’s important to share the basketball,” McNair said. “We’re at our best when we share the basketball; that makes a complete team, and I think they did a much better job than they’ve done all season.”

Southern also scored 12 points and four steals; all his points came on 2-point baskets after hitting some 3-pointers in previous games.

“I think tonight Syn’Cere did a good job of attacking that zone,” McNair said. “Attacking, getting in the middle, trying to create shots, and taking what they were giving him. Instead of going all the way in and forcing bad shots, he was taking that little floater in the way, and attacking with his body.”

Keywone Sumpter led West Columbus with 18 points and Unique Kelly scored 16.

Vikings post standout Brandis Kelly, a UNC Pembroke commit, scored a below-average 12 points, including none during the second quarter when Fairmont extended its lead, despite a significant size advantage over any Fairmont defender. Kelly did have 22 rebounds.

“Our goal coming into this game with Brandis was to make him work for everything,” McNair said. “Make him work for every little thing that he got — if he wanted to get a layup, make him work for that; running the floor, rebounds, make him work hard for that. We just didn’t want to make anything easy for him.”

The teams meet again to start Three Rivers Conference play Tuesday.

Fairmont girls win big

The Fairmont girls basketball team held West Columbus scoreless in three of the four quarters to earn a 54-5 win over the Vikings Friday in Fairmont.

West Columbus (1-4) was held scoreless until the 2:45 mark of the third quarter, with Fairmont (4-1) starting the game on a 41-0 run. The Vikings did not make a field goal until there were 27 seconds left in the third.

The Golden Tornadoes led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 33-0 at halftime. It was 45-5 at the end of the third.

“It feels good to see them not make a ton of mistakes defensively, and to stay solid, contain the basketball and take advantage of a bad pass,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “And it gave me a chance to see some kids that don’t play a lot of minutes.”

Paris Bethea had 12 points and five steals for Fairmont and Secret Davis had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lakayla Chavis and Jakirra White each scored eight, with Chavis adding six steals.

Jamesee Lawson scored three points and Rheya Collins had two for West Columbus.

The eye-popping final favoring the Golden Tornadoes, just two years removed from a winless campaign in which they were on the losing end of some similar scores, was not lost on the Fairmont team.

“I think they understand where Fairmont basketball has been, and they’re buying into the goal of where we’re trying to go,” Thompson said. “They’re coming around, and one thing we try to do is celebrate every win, and celebrate every milestone, because they’re making a bunch of milestones that even I didn’t know about for Fairmont girls basketball.”

