From the fringe

January 23, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 65.

Ricky Harris and Joe Locklear finished second with 68.

Tommy Dyson and Al Wall were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout. Mike Sellers and Warren Bowen came in second place. Mike Sellers was the closest to the pin winner.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 am shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Butler with a 71, Mitch Grier 72, Eddie Williams 72 and Donald Arnette 72.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]