UNCP women to face USC Aiken Wednesday after Francis Marion game postponed

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team will look to build on the momentum of its first win of the season when it loads up the buses and heads to central South Carolina on Wednesday to battle USC Aiken in the Convocation Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Fans can follow the action for free via live video and live statistics links provided by USC Aiken. The UNCP Sports Network will not be on site due to COVID-19 protocols.
Wednesday’s contest will be the first of three expected makeup games for the Braves (1-3, 1-2 PBC) who were originally slated to battle the Pacers (0-4, 0-3) earlier this season. UNCP’s contest at Francis Marion that was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday was postponed in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and the Peach Belt Conference.
The Braves (1-3, 1-2 PBC) picked up their first win of the season with a 53-50 triumph over visiting Georgia College on Sunday. UNCP shot 45 percent (9-for-20) from the field in the second half, and battled back from an 8-point deficit late in the third quarter to secure the victory.
UNCP has committed a league-low 12.5 turnovers per game this season and will roll into Wednesday’s contest with the Pacers sporting the Peach Belt Conference’s fifth-best assist/turnover ratio (0.90). The Black & Gold has committed 15 or fewer turnovers in all four outings in 2020-21, including just 10 in each of the last two contests.
Newcomer Gabby Smith ranks 17th among Peach Belt Conference scorers with a team-best 12.5 points per game, and also sports the league’s 11th-best field goal percentage (.412) so far this season as well. The Western Carolina transfer has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three outings, including a season-best 17 points in the overtime setback to Columbus State on January 9.
USC Aiken leads the all-time series with the Braves, 41-20, but UNCP has captured six of the last seven matchups with the Pacers including a season sweep of their league rivals last season. The Braves have taken two out of the last three series matchups in the Convocation Center, including a 60-54 win during the 2017-18 campaign that snapped a 10-game road losing streak in the series.
The Pacers (0-4, 0-3 PBC) have now dropped four-straight games to start the season after Saturday’s 78-60 road setback to Young Harris. USC Aiken shot just 6.3 percent (1-for-16) from the field in the opening period and the Mountain Lions toted a 27-6 advantage into the second quarter.
USC Aiken will showcase the league’s top shot-blocking team in Wednesday’s contest. The Pacers have registered five or more swats in all four outings this season, including eight blocks in Saturday’s loss to the Mountain Lions. Offensively, USC Aiken ranks ninth among the league’s 12 institutions with 58.5 points per game, while allowing opponents to put up 71.0 points an outing (T-9th PBC).
Freshman Delaney Trushel has connected on better than 51 percent of her field goal attempts this season, and sports the league’s 14th-best scoring average at 13.5 points per game. The Tennessee native threw up 17 points in her collegiate debut against nationally-ranked North Georgia, and then recorded a season-high 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting in the road loss to Clayton State.
USC Aiken has captured eight of their last 10 home openers and will ride a two-game win streak in such contests heading into its 2020-21 home debut on Wednesday. The Pacers are 21-8 in home openers since joining the NCAA Division II ranks prior to the 1991-92 season.