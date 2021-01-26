St. Pauls leads the way in Robeson County postseason awards, All-County team

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
As one of the first two sports back from high school sports’ hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, volleyball got its chance to shine this fall and winter, not just around the state but in Robeson County in particular.
The season was highlighted locally by St. Pauls’ run to a Three Rivers Conference title, but also by some great individual performances from all five Robeson County schools.
Here are The Robesonian’s postseason honors for volleyball, including Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and the All-County team. An asterisk indicates previous All-County selections. The All-County team is selected by coach’s recommendations and The Robesonian sports staff.
Player of the Year — Savannah Lowery*
The county’s best player earns that distinction by being a terrific all-around player, from serving to attacking to setting and digging and everything in between, as Savanna Lowery is Robeson County Player of the Year.
Lowery had 51 aces, 57 kills, 72 assists and 40 digs for the season. She is listed as a setter, though she can play anywhere on the court.
“I don’t think Savanna turns it on and turns it off in a game; she just comes out to play every game, and you’ll see that in her stats,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said during the season. “I honestly don’t think she’s even aware of how good she’s doing during the game; that’s just how she is, that’s just how she plays. She comes out strong every day.”
Her leadership throughout her senior season was as important to the Bulldogs’ success as her statistics were.
Coach of the Year — Jory Barnes
In leading St. Pauls to its first TRC volleyball title since 2010, Jory Barnes is Robeson County’s Coach of the Year.
After an 11-5 TRC record and third-place finish in 2019, the Bulldogs ran the table in the league this season. This included a win over Whiteville on Jan. 6 to clinch the title after losing to the Wolfpack in nonconference play.
“Everybody makes mistakes, but a good volleyball player, it’s what she does after those mistakes,” Barnes, in her fifth season with the Bulldogs, said after that Jan. 6 win. “So when we did get behind a few points, that’s what I was yelling at them the whole time: how are we going to fix it? It doesn’t matter what just happened; what are you going to do after? And that’s why we came out on top, coming out of those holes.”
All-County Team
St. Pauls
Aleiah Lowery — The Bulldogs’ outside hitter was particularly strong serving, with 14 aces and 52 service points, to go along with her 28 kills on the season.
Saniya Baldwin — The sophomore libero led the Bulldogs’ defensive efforts and had 53 digs.
Tyasia Baldwin — As a freshman, Baldwin had 23 kills at right side/middle hitter.
Lumberton
August Smith* — The Pirates’ leader and setter had a county-high 302 assists, with 17 kills and a 96% serving percentage.
Keke Lawrence — Always on the attack, the senior had 95 kills and 31 blocks at middle hitter.
Ayden Bullard — The sophomore outside hitter had 64 kills, and her serves netted 21 aces.
Fairmont
Shekinah Lennon* — The Golden Tornadoes’ senior middle hitter had a county-best 114 kills, along with 20 blocks.
Alexis Hinson — Many of Lennon’s kills came off Hinson’s sets; the junior had 196 assists.
Purnell Swett
Madison Harris* — The Rams’ outside hitter was solid up front, with 60 kills and 24 blocks, and in the back, with 47 digs.
Kaitlyn Locklear* — Locklear’s 70 digs led the county, but she also had 32 aces, 104 assists, and 12 kills from the setter position.
Red Springs
Amyah Farrington — The Red Devils’ junior middle hitter is Red Springs’ lone selection to the All-County team.
Honorable Mention
Players earning honorable mention include: St. Pauls’ Braxtin Kinlaw*, Jasmine Acosta and Kayley Carter; Lumberton’s Peyton Brooks, Diamond Harris and Tyler Coker; and Purnell Swett’s Alona Locklear and Lexiana Sencenbaugh.
