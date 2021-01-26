Soccer teams talk goals with season set to open

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several sports to be played at an unusual time of year in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s modified calendar for the 2020-21 academic year.

Thus, we have winter soccer.

The season begins this week for Robeson County’s four boys programs. Here’s a look at what each team will bring to the field.

Lumberton Pirates

As Lumberton comes off back-to-back 7-7 seasons in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, with a 13-11 overall record last season, coach Kenny Simmons says the defense is the biggest area the Pirates need to improve to return to the playoffs, where they were perennial participants until an active two-year drought.

To do that, they’re moving last season’s team goals leader to their point of need, as Eloy Hernandez (15 goals, six assists in 2019) is shifting to a defensive position. Jon Carrera, a midfield starter last year, also shifts to the backfield.

“We realized and recognized that, if we were going to have a good season this year, the priority was going to be strengthening our defense,” Simmons said.

The Pirates will build around Jorge Gomez (nine goals, five assists) — who Simmons called the “heart and soul” of the team — and Erik Martinez at midfield. Offensive contributors should include Luis Azeta, Hoang Lee, Angel Robles and Alexis Lopez. Jackson Davis will start at goalkeeper, while Jahir Santos, who split time in goal with Davis last season, will move to an attacking position.

“The core group of that bunch of minutes (last year) is now sophomores and juniors, so in a lot of ways they’re still young, but they’ve got a year or two of experience under their belt,” Simmons said.

The Pirates host Hoke County Saturday to open the season.

Purnell Swett Rams

After losing five seniors from last year’s team and having a couple of expected returners choose not to play this season, Purnell Swett will field a very young team.

“I’m just looking at us as a work in progress right now, trying to figure out what we’ve got,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “We’re just trying to piece it together and see where we are, and one day at a time is how I’m looking at it right now, looking at what we’ve got and who’s there and who’s available.”

The Rams (7-16, 4-10 SAC last season) will include four seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and the rest freshman — and only a couple of the upperclassmen have significant varsity experience. Strickland will lean heavily on those players.

“I’m relying on my juniors as my core to be leaders and be the backbone of this team,” Strickland said. “Players like Nehemiah Maynor, Jalen Hunt, Zachary Hunt.”

One player with big shoes to fill will be freshman Daniel Locklear, replacing standout goalkeeper Nick Ramirez, who graduated.

“He has good experience, good background, he’s an athlete, and he’s going to help us a lot,” Strickland said. “Hopefully all the freshman can step in and help us as well.”

The Rams open Thursday at Scotland.

Red Springs Red Devils

Red Springs took a step forward last season, with a 10-6 overall record and a 9-5 Three Rivers Conference mark for the program’s first winning season since 2016.

The team will look to build on that success and have another good season this spring. Because of the unique pandemic-induced sports schedule, Chris Howell will serve as head coach, since normal head coach William Judd is also coaching girls basketball, which overlaps with soccer for the first time; Judd will still be involved with the soccer team as an assistant coach for this season.

“Obviously they set the bar kind of high last year, and we want to at least maintain that or make an improvement,” Howell said. “We always want to get better. If that’s the case, then we can hopefully make a push for the playoffs by finishing in the top two in the conference.”

Two double-figure goal scorers from last season return in juniors Jorge Villagomez (12 goals, eight assists) and Diego Lazaro (10 goals, seven assists).

“They’re obviously going to be very important to the team,” Howell said. “We’ve got several young guys that’s stepping up as well. This is a good group, as a whole, so we’re just expecting big things out of the team as a whole.”

Other key players will include seniors Daniel Rojas (six goals, nine assists) and Oscar Salgado.

The Red Devils host Whiteville in their opener Thursday.

St. Pauls Bulldogs

The Bulldogs tied for second in the TRC last season with a 10-4 league mark, and a 10-7 overall record.

With nearly everyone back from that team, plus some transfer additions, the Bulldogs are well-positioned for a strong season.

“We are statistically in a good situation, but it’s a matter of actually seizing that,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. We’re just trying to go game by game and be humble, and just really take our opportunity.”

A roster with 13 seniors will be led by junior Anthony Sosa (18 goals, eight assists), who was Robeson County’s lead goal-scorer last season, and senior Allan Diaz-Inestroza (12 goals, five assists)

“Allen definitely is a leader and somebody who demands a lot of the team,” Martin said. “Tony is somebody that has the skill and ability to be able to be a big-time player.”

But the Bulldog with the most goals last year is Keni Verdugo-Gomez, one of three West Bladen transfers, who had 21 goals for the Knights.

Other key players include Sergio Sanchez, Ayham Hajram, Victor Miguel and Jason Zamora.

“We’re always aiming high, for the main goal,” Martin said. “But I expect us to do well, with the group we have returning.”

The Bulldogs open at home Thursday against East Bladen.

