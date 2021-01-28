Lady Braves fall at USC Aiken

January 27, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
<p>Purnell</p>

Purnell

<p>Smith</p>

Smith

AIKEN, S.C. — USC Aiken picked up 20 points from its bench and added 30 points in the paint to secure a 65-52 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Wednesday evening at the Convocation Center.

The setback for the Braves (1-4, 1-3 PBC) marks just the second loss in the last eight meetings with the Pacers (1-4, 1-4 PBC), who picked up their first victory of the season.

UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early 5-2 lead with a jumper from Tiara Williams just two minutes into action. USC Aiken took its first lead of the night, 8-7, off of a trey from Rikoya Anderson with 6:56 remaining in the period. The hosts limited the Braves to 2-for-7 shooting from the field to close out the stanza with the Pacers leading 19-13.

USC Aiken used a 10-0 scoring surge for the first five minutes of the second period to extend its lead out to 28-13. Alcenia Purnell broke the silence for the Braves with a three ball to trim the deficit back to 28-16 with 4:56 remaining in the half. UNCP was limited to just 2-for-14 from the field during the quarter, and the teams headed to the locker rooms with USC Aiken holding a 33-21 advantage.

The hosts opened the half on a 9-0 run to extend their lead out to 46-21 at the 4:23 mark of the third quarter. Tiara Williams knocked down a three to trim the deficit for UNCP back to 46-24 just under the four-minute mark. The Braves outscored the hosts 10-2 in the final three minutes, but USC Aiken held a hefty 51-34 lead heading into the final stanza.

UNCP used a three from Gabby Smith to cut the score to 54-40 at the 7:49 mark in the final period. The Braves outscored the Pacers 18-14 in the final period and scored the final basket of the contest with a jumper from Naomi Gilbert to fuel the final outcome.

Alcenia Purnell scored a game-high 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Purnell added three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Gabby Smith logged 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Smith has now scored in double figures in all five contests.

Tiara Williams also recorded double-digit scoring with 10 points. Williams logged six rebounds and one assist, steal and block.

USC Aiken held the lead for nearly 34 minutes of action. The Braves largest lead was 5-2 at the 7:55 mark in the first period.

The Braves have now committed 15 turnovers or less in all five contests this season.

The Braves will trek to Americus, Ga., on Saturday to take on Georgia Southwestern (5-3, 3-2 PBC). Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. inside the Storm Dome.