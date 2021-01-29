Local roundup: St. Pauls sweeps Whiteville on hardwood

WHITEVILLE — The St. Pauls boys basketball team earned a key Three Rivers Conference victory with a 61-57 road win at Whiteville Thursday.

St. Pauls (6-0, 1-0 TRC) scored 27 points in the fourth quarter en route to the victory over the Wolfpack (4-3, 2-1 TRC) in a game between two of the three teams who finished tied for first in the conference last season.

Josh Henderson led the Bulldogs with 17 points, William Ford scored 11, Eric Malloy had 10 and Jeyvian Tatum added nine.

St. Pauls is at Fairmont Friday.

Second quarter propels Lady Bulldogs

The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 70-45 win at Whiteville Thursday, pulling away with a strong second quarter performance.

Leading 14-11 after the first stanza, the Bulldogs held a 23-9 advantage in the second period to take a 37-20 halftime lead. St. Pauls (4-0, 1-0 TRC) outscored Whiteville (3-3, 2-1 TRC) by four points in each of the final two quarters.

Jakieya Thompson scored 23 points with seven assists and eight steals to lead the Bulldogs. Taliya Council had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five steals; T.J. Eichelberger had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds; and Tamyra Council had seven points with eight rebouds.

Red Springs wins shootout

The Red Springs boys basketball team used an offensive explosion to win 84-72 at West Bladen Thursday.

The Red Devils (3-3, 2-0 TRC) came out firing, taking a 28-15 lead after the first quarter and a 51-32 lead at halftime. Red Springs scored at least 16 points in every quarter.

The Red Devils had five double-figure scorers: Brian Foulks with 20 points, Noah Chavis with 16, JoWuan Baker with 15, Corell Love with 11 and Kris Oxendine with 10.

West Bladen (0-3, 0-1 TRC) was led by Josiah Brown with 10 points.

West Bladen won the girls game 46-34, dropping Red Springs to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in TRC play.

Fairmont boys earn comeback win

A big fourth quarter led the Fairmont boys basketball team to a comeback win Thursday at West Columbus.

The Golden Tornadoes won 62-55 after holding a 22-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Fairmont (5-2, 1-0 TRC) hosts St. Pauls Friday. West Columbus is 1-4 and 0-1 in the TRC.

Fairmont girls top West Columbus

The Fairmont girls basketball team opened conference play Thursday with a 63-29 win over West Columbus.

The Golden Tornadoes (4-1, 1-0 TRC) were on their way to victory after a 21-point first quarter.

Secret Davis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Fairmont. Paris Bethea scored nine points with seven steals. Amyrikal Vaught and Jakirra White each also scored nine points. Lakayla Chavis had five assists.

The game was called with a minute remaining after a brief on-court incident between the teams.

Fairmont earned a 54-5 win over West Columbus (1-4, 0-1 TRC) in both teams’ previous game Friday.