UNCP men’s, women’s basketball at Georgia Southwestern postponed

Most standing ovations are a ripple effect, with a few people standing to applaud, then a few more, before eventually the whole crowd is on its feet.

Only twice have I been part of an instant standing ovation, where every person spontaneously and instinctively stood and applauded, rising as one, upon someone’s introduction.

Once, the recipient of the ovation was a former president of the United States.

The other time, it was Henry Louis Aaron.

Hank.

Myself and 46,278 other fans at Atlanta’s Turner Field welcomed Aaron to the field before the Braves home opener on April 10, 2015 — 41 years, almost to the day, since his most famous swing — as the franchise marked its 50th season since moving south from Milwaukee.

This, and my witnessing Aaron throwing the ceremonial “final pitch” at Turner Field to longtime Braves manager Bobby Cox a year later, were the two times I saw Hank Aaron in person, and the closest I came to meeting the baseball icon.

Aaron died Friday at age 86, bringing to an end a life that not only produced one of the greatest displays of baseball ability but also, by all accounts, one of the greatest displays of grace and humility.

Hammerin’ Hank was most famous for hitting 755 career home runs, which stood as baseball’s all-time record for 33 years. While he’s no longer factually the all-time home run leader, the more subjective title of “home run king” still belongs to him in the eyes of many, myself included.

One reason is because he didn’t have the help Barry Bonds did on his way to passing Aaron in 2007. But it’s also because of how Aaron handled himself — like true royalty — throughout his career, including the night he hit his 715th homer on April 8, 1974, passing Babe Ruth after the Bambino held the record for over half a century. That hit remains an iconic moment in not just the history of baseball, but of America.

“What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world,” said legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully said on-air after Aaron’s record-breaking shot. “A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. It is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron.”

A lesser-remembered moment related to the home run record was witnessed by a Robeson County resident. On the 10th anniversary of Aaron passing Ruth, he and Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, who threw the pitch Aaron hit for No. 715, returned to the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium field in full uniform for a reenactment.

“After a few pitches, Downing threw a ‘heater’ down the middle,” the local recalled to me this week. “And with the crack of (Aaron’s) bat, it sailed over the left field fence, bringing cheers from the enormous crowd of fans, onlookers and baseball history buffs. It was a real thrill.”

But while Aaron is best known for hitting home runs, he was a terrific all-around player. A “five-tool player,” as us baseball junkies say.

Hitting for power was showcased not only by the 755 total home runs, but the eight seasons of 40 or more; hitting for average by a .305 lifetime batting average and two batting titles, and averaging just 60 strikeouts per season; and speed by seven seasons of 20 or more steals, including just the third 30-homer, 30-steal season at the time. The last two tools, fielding and throwing, earned Aaron three gold gloves, and ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian said Friday he considers Aaron a top-three defensive right fielder of all-time.

“I feel like that home run I hit is just part of what my story is all about,” Aaron said.

Aaron remains the all-time leader in RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856) and ranks second in at-bats (12,354), third in games played (3,298) and hits (3,771), tied for fourth in runs scored (2,174) and 13th in doubles (624).

And yet, he said the following about hitting on a 2018 game broadcast: “90% of the time, I guessed.”

I hereby declare Hank Aaron the greatest guesser in the history of mankind.

We could stop here and that would be enough to consider Aaron’s career as one of the best ever. But that Aaron did it through unconscionable racial hate makes it all the more remarkable.

Aaron grew up in Mobile, Alabama in the 1930s and ‘40s, in the Jim Crow South. He didn’t play high-school baseball because Black students in Mobile weren’t allowed to, and played two years in the Negro Leagues before signing with the Milwaukee Braves.

When the team moved to Atlanta, he was back in the South at the peak of the Civil Rights era. When approaching Ruth’s home run total, Aaron is said to have received thousands of hate letters per day. The racist hatred was so intense that Atlanta Journal sports editor Lewis Grizzard (yes, that Lewis Grizzard) asked his staff to have an obituary ready, just in case.

And yet, while Aaron said he never forgot, he was never bitter. And the grace and dignity he showed in 1974 continued for the rest of his life, as an elder statesman of the game and a Braves executive, and when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

Even as he wasn’t immune to the effects of time in recent years, his death was as shocking as that of an 86-year-old can be — because he seemed larger than life.

But his legacy remains immortal.

The aura of Aaron never stopped prompting reverence during his life, and continues to do so in remembrance.

So pardon me while I stand and applaud for Hank Aaron one more time.