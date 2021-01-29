UNCP men’s, women’s basketball at Georgia Southwestern postponed

January 29, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Saturday evening’s regularly scheduled men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader between UNC Pembroke and Georgia Southwestern has been postponed.

The decision was made in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and the Peach Belt Conference.

The Braves are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Lander on Wednesday, February 3. The women’s game is set to tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and then men’s game — Braves coach Drew Richards’ return to Greenwood, where he coached last season — is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Horne Arena.