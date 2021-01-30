Local roundup: Red Springs boys top East Bladen

January 29, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Red Springs boys basketball team won in a close game throughout at East Bladen Friday, 48-43.

The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter. Red Springs (4-3, 3-0 Three Rivers Conference) took a 23-19 lead at halftime and led 34-29 after the third quarter.

Kris Oxendine led the Red Devils with 18 points, Noah Chavis scored 15 and Brian Foulks added seven.

East Bladen (4-2, 1-2 TRC) was led by Malcolm Bolden with 12 points and Lafrederick Wooten with 10.

Red Springs’ boys play Tuesday at home against East Columbus.

Lumberton beats Seventy-First

The Lumberton boys basketball team defeated Seventy-First 67-57 in a road Sandhills Athletic Conference contest Friday.

Lumberton (3-0, 1-0 SAC) was led by Charlie Miller, with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds; Matt Locklear with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks; and Angel Bowie with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jadarion Chatman did not score, but had nine assists and five rebounds.

Seventy-First (0-3, 0-2 SAC) had 18 offensive rebounds and scored 14 points off of them, helping them keep the game close.

Purnell Swett girls lose in overtime

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team lost 54-47 in overtime at Pinecrest Friday.

Purnell Swett (3-2, 1-2 SAC) led 34-26 going to the fourth after a 14-3 third-quarter run.

Pinecrest (2-3, 1-2 SAC) led 12-7 after the first quarter and 23-20 at intermission.

Pinecrest tops Rams boys

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team trailed throughout in a 67-47 loss at Pinecrest Friday.

Pinecrest (4-1, 2-0 SAC) led 18-6 after the first quarter, 31-14 at halftime and 52-33 at the end of the third.

Purnell Swett (1-3, 1-1 SAC) was led by Garyen Maynor with 10 points and Logan Jacobs with eight.

Bradlee Haskell scored 28 points for Pinecrest and Ian Blue had 22.

Purnell Swett hosts Jack Britt Tuesday.