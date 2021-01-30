Unselfish Pirates run past Hoke County behind Chatman’s triple-double

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, 0, puts up a shot during Saturday’s game against Hoke County in Lumberton.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Matt Locklear, 11, takes a shot during Saturday’s game against Hoke County in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — Up 17 points at halftime over Hoke County, the Lumberton boys basketball team doubled down on what had gotten them the lead as they took the floor for the third quarter — pushing the pace and sharing the basketball.
Running the floor the making the extra pass, the Pirates put the game away with a 28-8 third-quarter run en route to an 88-51 win in a Saturday matinee.
“It’s instilled in the players, and you’ve just got to bring it out of them. You’ve got to command your bigs to run the floor, you’ve got to command your team to play defense, and if you believe it, they’re going to listen,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “That group is so unselfish. They’re happy for each other to succeed. That’s part of our film sessions — and they know I look for that.
“When our guys have fun like that, we’re a really good team.”
Lumberton (4-0, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had 32 assists on its 39 made field goals, by finding open shooters both streaking to the rim in transition and on the perimeter.
“I feel like our chemistry’s really high and we love sharing the ball,” Lumberton guard Charlie Miller said. “We’ve got a really unselfish team, which is really good. I feel like the more unselfish we get, the better we’ll be. We love seeing each other shine.”
At the center was senior Jadarion Chatman, who had a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.
“That’s what I look for, I ain’t no selfish player,” Chatman said. “I just try to get my team involved, and if we win I’m happy. I don’t look for points; that’s going to come, so I always look for my teammates, and I know they’re going to hit the open shots.”
In Lumberton’s last five games, dating back to last season, Chatman has twice scored no points but had nine assists — both in the Pirates’ 4A East Regional final win last March and in Friday’s win at Seventy-First.
“(Chatman) is the most unselfish player I’ve ever coached,” Edwards said. “He’d much rather have 10 assists other than 25 points. He’s super-unselfish, but he can score, that’s the good thing about him.”
Miller led the Pirates with 23 points, after scoring 24 points Friday night at Seventy-First. The senior made five 3-pointers in the game.
“It’s confidence I guess. It’s always there,” Miller said. “My teammates always look up for me, always have faith in me and tell me to keep shooting, no matter what’s going on or whatever.”
Matt Locklear scored 22 points, with 10 made baskets.
“(It was) just running up and down; I know those boys weren’t running like that, so just run,” Locklear said. “If we push the pace, and play solid and get stops, we can do that.”
The Pirates’ up-tempo pace was sparked by defense and rebounding, one day after those facets were a concern at Seventy-First; the Falcons had 18 offensive rebounds against Lumberton Friday.
“That’s a big deal, so I hit on that; we’ve got to limit turnovers, keep them one-and-done, and when our guards get rebounds, we push the pace,” Edwards said.
Lumberton, who won its seventh straight game in the series, jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game and led Hoke County (1-2, 0-2 SAC) 23-11 after the first quarter. The Pirates stretched the lead to 34-17 with 2:53 left in the half before each side scored seven points from there until halftime, making it a 41-24 game at the break.
The Pirates pushed the tempo even more in the third, outscoring the Bucks 28-8 in the period including a 14-0 run over the last 2:18 of the quarter to take a 69-32 lead to the fourth.
“As soon as we got a lead, we didn’t want to let up at all,” Miller said. “We just kept wanting to play how we play, keep locking up (on defense), keep pushing, keep getting easy buckets; that’s all we try to do, really. That’s the game plan.”
Tre Lewis scored 10 points with seven rebounds for Lumberton and Angel Bowie scored eight points.
Ervin Everette led Hoke County with 18 points and Kamonte Williams had 15.
Lumberton plays Tuesday at Pinecrest.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.