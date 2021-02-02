UNCP women travel to No. 3 Lander

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team will close out a scheduled season-long three-game road trip on Wednesday when the Braves trek to Greenwood, S.C., to battle third-ranked and Peach Belt Conference-leading Lander in Horne Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Fans can follow all of Wednesday’s action for free via a live audio stream on the UNCP Sports Network with Jon Gross handling all of the play-by-play duties. The matchup can also be followed via live video and statistics links provided by Lander.
The Braves (1-4, 1-3 PBC) dropped their third-straight road game with a 65-52 setback at USC Aiken on January 27. The Pacers canned a sextet of 3-pointers in the opening half to take a 33-21 lead into the halftime break and fuel the final outcome.
UNCP has committed a Peach Belt Conference-low 12.8 turnovers per game this season, but are forcing just 11.4 turnovers an outing in return. Regardless, the Braves will tote the league’s fifth-best assist-to-turnover ratio into Wednesday’s contest in Greenwood, S.C., and have committed just 10 turnovers in two out of the last three outings.
Redshirt sophomore transfer Gabby Smith leads the Braves in both scoring (12.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.0 rebounds per game) in 2020-21, and has reached double-figure scoring numbers in all five contests this season. Sophomore Alcenia Purnell turned in a season-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the loss to USC Aiken on January 27, and averages 10.6 points per game this season, including a team-best 11 3-pointers.
Lander has captured 38 of the previous 58 series matchups against the Braves, and will ride a seven-game series win streak into Wednesday’s matchup. The Bearcats are 22-8 all-time against the Braves inside Horne Arena, and will carry an eight-game home win streak in the series into Wednesday as well.
The Bearcats (9-0, 7-0 PBC) kept their perfect record intact with a 20-point road win over Young Harris on Saturday. Lander scored 29 points off of 26 turnovers by the Mountain Lions, while also adding 38 points in the paint, to support the rout.
Despite ranking third among the 12 Peach Belt Conference teams in scoring (72.0 points per game) this season, the Bearcats will showcase the league’s top scoring defense against the Braves on Wednesday. Lander has allowed just 52.6 points per game in 2020-21, while also holding opponents to just 33.7 percent field goal shooting (first in PBC) as well. The Bearcats have already limited six opponents this season to 50 points or less.
Sophomores Zamiya Passmore (17.8 points per game) and Makaila Cangé (16.2) rank 2nd and 5th, respectively, among the PBC’s top scorers this season, while Cangé also paces the league in rebounding (12.9 rpg) as well. Cangé, the reigning PBC Player of the Week, averaged 22.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in wins over Flagler and Young Harris.
The Bearcats have forced 20.7 turnovers per game, including 10.0 steals an outing, but what is more impressive is that the club is averaging 21.4 points an outing on second-chance points alone. Lander has tacked up 20 or more second-chance points in six games already in 2020-21, including 29 in the win over Young Harris on Saturday.
The men’s game scheduled between the two schools for Wednesday evening was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. UNCP’s men’s home game scheduled for Saturday against North Georgia is also postponed; the women’s game is still scheduled for Saturday afternoon.