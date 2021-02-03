Pirates sunk at buzzer at Pinecrest

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Angel Bowie, 23, is guarded by Pinecrest’s Thomas Mandrell, 24, and Colby Wallace, 10, during Tuesday’s game in Southern Pines. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s La’Kayia Hunt, 13, attempts a layup after driving past Pinecrest’s Haley Kallgren, 21, during Tuesday’s game in Southern Pines. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Matt Locklear, 11, attempts a layup over Pinecrest’s Kelvyn Harrington, 11, during Tuesday’s game in Southern Pines.

SOUTHERN PINES — It seemed throughout the back-and-forth game Tuesday night between the Lumberton boys basketball team and Pinecrest that whichever team had the ball last would be the one to win.

They did.

Pinecrest’s Sam Stoltz hit a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of three Lumberton players as time expired to defeat the Pirates 45-42.

“I wouldn’t expect any different, Pinecrest and Lumberton,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Every game really, other than the last game last year, every game’s been a nailbiter, so I didn’t expect anything different. It’s basketball, you’ve got to love it.”

The Sandhills Athletic Conference showdown was a rematch of the 4A East Regional final from last season’s state playoffs won 66-47 by Lumberton.

Pinecrest (5-1, 3-0 SAC) held for the last shot after the Pirates’ Charlie Miller hit two game-tying free throws with 30 seconds to go. As the seconds dwindled, Lumberton’s defense collapsed on Patriots standout Bradlee Haskell, nearly forcing a turnover. Haskell found Stoltz at the left wing, who nailed the game-winner.

The finish marked the second-straight season that Lumberton’s game at Pinecrest ended on a buzzer-beater; Haskell hit last year’s game-winner for a 52-50 victory.

“Defensively, we doubled Bradlee, which is exactly what we wanted to do, we wanted to get the ball out of his hands that last possession,” Edwards said. “We didn’t want a remake of what happened last year (when he hit a buzzer-beater), but it happened. He made the pass, and (Stoltz) made the shot — he’s a good shooter. On the scouting report we had him locked in as one of our best shooters.”

Haskell made one of two free throws with 1:34 left to pull the Patriots to a 40-39 deficit, then hit a go-ahead triple with 53 seconds to go. In the Pirates’ possession between, Edwards wanted the team to hold the ball to nurse its one-point lead, but sophomore Jacob Hammond quickly pulled up for an ill-fated 3-point attempt.

“A sophomore made a tough decision,” Edwards said. “He will remember that moment where he took that shot for the next two years. So we’ve got to use that as a teaching moment, a growing moment, even though we don’t want to use teaching moments right in that situation, but it is what it is.”

Lumberton (4-1, 2-1 SAC) had held the ball earlier, taking nearly two minutes off the clock in a four-corners-style offensive set that began at the 5:35 mark with Lumberton leading 36-35. Edwards, though, said holding the ball wasn’t necessarily the team’s intention at the start of that possession.

“That wasn’t really the strategy at the very moment; it was more along the lines that we wanted them, on the back end, to stretch out,” Edwards said. “And once they did, we wanted to attack out of it. We weren’t sitting there planning to hold the ball for the rest of the five minutes; we just wanted their defense to space a little bit.”

There were 13 lead changes in the game, including four in the final 3:29.

Pinecrest held an early 8-2 lead and led 11-7 after the opening period. Lumberton, while fighting foul trouble for Jadarion Chatman and J.B. Brockington, came back to take a 23-22 halftime lead after holding a 16-11 second-quarter advantage.

Neither team led by more than four points at any point in the second half, and for the entire third quarter the margin was two points or less; the game was tied 32-32 at the end of the period.

The one second-half instance of slight separation came early in the fourth, when the Pirates got a basket from Matt Locklear on their first possession of the quarter, then added two Miller free throws for a 36-32 lead with 6:42 remaining. Pinecrest answered with one Haskell free throw, a Colby Wallace basket and a 3-pointer by Ian Blue to give the Patriots a 38-36 lead with 3:29 to go.

An Angel Bowie basket tied the game at 38-38 and Jadarion Chatman hit a layup to give Lumberton its 40-38 lead before the closing sequence.

Miller scored 15 points to lead the Pirates, with three 3-pointers in the first half. Bowie scored eight points and Locklear and Hammond had six each.

The loss was the Pirates’ first since a 67-54 loss to Richmond in the SAC Tournament semifinals on Feb. 19, 2020.

“(Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder) had a better game plan, and we played their style of basketball, and we will not beat them in their style of basketball,” Edwards said. “We did not have the pace; we want to get up in the 60s, 70, 80 points scoring; when it’s down in the 40s, it’s going to be tough.”

Haskell finished with 13 points for Pinecrest, Blue had 11 and Wallace added eight. Stoltz, who had not scored before the winning basket since the 5:31 of the first quarter, finished with six points.

Lumberton plays Friday at Richmond.

Lady Pirates fall after Pinecrest run

In a game of runs between the Lumberton girls basketball team and Pinecrest, the Patriots had the last one.

That fourth-quarter stretch was the difference as Pinecrest defeated the Lady Pirates 51-40.

Lumberton (2-3, 1-2 SAC) had trailed throughout but cut the lead to 39-37 with 6:17 to go; Pinecrest (5-3, 3-1 SAC) answered with a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes to take a 51-38 lead with 1:53 remaining.

“We made runs, and then we’d give up something big,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We’d score a few baskets, we’d need a big stop, and then we’d give up an offensive rebound. Offensive rebounding is what hurt us, so we’ve just got to get better on the boards, and keep working and keep that fight.”

Emmie Modlin, who has averaged close to 20 points since joining the Patriots after the conclusion of the volleyball season, was held to three points through three quarters, but scored six in the fourth with three key baskets during the Patriots’ run.

“We knew that she liked to get the ball in the high post,” Johnson said. “We knew she’d have some big minutes for them, and we also knew it’d be a brand new team from what we’d played earlier in the season, having that little bit more athleticism and what not. We did a good job on her; it’s just staying focused and doing what we have to do throughout the whole game.”

Lumberton trailed 14-0 before August Smith hit a 3-pointer for the Pirates’ first basket with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. The Pirates outscored the Patriots 11-5 in the second stanza to pull to a 19-14 deficit at halftime.

Pinecrest stretched its lead to 36-25 with 1:24 left in the third, and led 39-29 before the Pirates began a run that would stretch into the fourth quarter; it was 39-31 at the end of the third.

Lumberton’s run was an 8-0 stint that pulled them to within the two-point early-fourth-quarter margin. Sydney Jacobs had two baskets during the run.

Lumberton’s La’Kayia Hunt led all scorers with 11 points, Smith had 10, Jacobs scored eight and Jalyn Herndon added seven.

Modlin and Britteny Sparrow led Pinecrest with nine points each and Mia Washington had eight.

