UNCP footballadds 7 signees

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke signed seven football players to national letters of intent on Wednesday during the first day of the 2021 spring signing period.
UNCP, which returns a bulk of the starters off of its 2019 squad, found recruits on both the offensive and defensive lines, including six on the offensive front alone. The signees hail from three different states, including Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.
“We did what we set out to accomplish to do with this signing class,” Richardson said. “This (was) an opportunity to focus on some positions that are typically more difficult to get. The great thing is that some of those kids still have a senior year left to play. We get to still monitor and track them and go out and see them play. I really feel good about the seven guys that we were able to sign today.”
Here are bios of each of the seven Braves signees:
Jeremiah Rodgers, OL, Shannon
Jeremiah Rodgers, a 6-3, 275-lb. offensive lineman, stays in Robeson County after playing high school football at Red Springs. The Shannon native helped lead the Red Devils to a 9-3 record and a Three Rivers Conference championship last season as a junior.
Rodgers has a 3.91 grade point average at Red Springs. His hobbies include cooking and watching anime.
He expects to major in business administration at UNCP.
Brandon Griffin, OL, Nashville
Brandon Griffin is a 6-4, 290-lb. offensive lineman from Nash Central High School. He earned all-conference honors in his junior season in the fall of 2019 after registering seven pancake blocks per game; he also earned 18 tackles on defense during the season.
That season earned him the team’s offensive MVP honors, as well as a most improved player award.
Griffin also lettered in wrestling, as far as indoor and outdoor track and field for the Bulldogs.
He plans to major in exercise and sports science or mass communications at UNCP.
Jordan Hughes, DL, Battleboro
Jordan Hughes, a 6-2, 295-lb. defensive lineman, played high school football at Northern Nash. He had 86 tackles, with 39 solo, in his junior season, with seven sacks and a forced fumble.
Hughes led the Knights to an 8-3 record in 2019 and a state playoff berth.
Hughes, who also lettered in basketball in high school, expects to major in computer science at UNCP.
Bradey Lindhjem, OL, Powhatan, Va.
Bradey Lindhjem is a 6-3, 280-lb. offensive lineman from Powhatan High School in central Virginia. He earned all-area and all-district honors in his junior season.
Lindhjem also wrestled in high school.
He volunteers at a youth wrestling club in his hometown and hobbies include hunting, fishing and farming.
He expects to major in exercise and sports science at UNCP.
Chris Locklear, OL, Matthews
Chris Locklear, a 6-2, 270 lb. offensive lineman, played at Butler High School in Matthews. His team was 8-4 during the 2019 season and earned a state playoff berth.
Locklear’s hobbies include working and cars and cooking, and he is a Carolina Panthers fan.
His major at UNCP is undecided.
Tony Pitt, OL, Hawthorne, Fla.
Tony Pitt is a 6-3, 260-lb. offensive lineman from Hawthorne High School in Florida, where he was coached by former NFL player Cornelius Ingram.
Pitt led the Hornets to a 10-3 record and a state championship game appearance in his senior season.
Pitt likes fishing and his favorite athlete is LeBron James. He expects to major in applied physics at UNCP.
Coy Turnage, OL, Smithfield
Coy Turnage, a 6-4, 320-lb. offensive lineman, played high school football at Clayton High School. He helped lead the Comets to a second-place conference finish and a state playoff berth last season.
He has also lettered in rugby and wrestling.
Turnage has a 4.45 grade point average and earned academic all-conference honors his junior season.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and target sports and is Carolina Panthers fan. His UNCP major is undecided.