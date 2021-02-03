UNCP footballadds 7 signees

FAIRMONT — After hitting two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of Friday’s game against St. Pauls, Fairmont senior forward Cedreke Smith had been quiet for the next 3 1/2 quarters, with his only point coming on a free throw.

But he got open running down the court after a missed St. Pauls free throw, caught a pass from teammate Jahkeem Moore in stride, stroked a flawless 3-point attempt and beat the buzzer to beat the Bulldogs 58-56.

“I ain’t even know it was good,” Smith said. “All game, I was off and on, and at the last minute — that’s what I’ve been waiting for. That’s what they’ve been wanting. I finished out the game; it was a good win.”

“If they left either Cedreke or Saquan (Singletary open), that’s where the ball was going,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “The goal was to get it up as quick as possible, we had no timeouts left, and if we had an opportunity to attack the basket, attack the basket. If they helped out, kick it out to the shooters. And it just so happened to work out Cedreke was running wide open by himself, and he knocked the shot down. That was just outstanding.”

From a 54-54 tie with 2:39 remaining, neither team scored until Will Ford hit a bank shot with 42 seconds to go to give the Bulldogs a 56-54 lead. Both sides missed field goal attempts before Fairmont’s Jaylon Davis went to the line for two free throws with 10 seconds left. He made both, but the second was disallowed due to a lane violation, making it a 56-55 game.

St. Pauls’ Josh McNair missed the front end of a one-and-one with 8.8 seconds to go. Then, 8.8 seconds later, Smith and the Golden Tornadoes were celebrating.

“It feels good. First time doing it, but hopefully I can do it (again),” Smith said. “My team counted on me, and I went and took the shot. I’ve been waiting on it all season long.”

“The last minute, I’m trying to replay it in my head right now,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I thought we did some good things to fight back and get back into the game. Credit to Fairmont; they did a good job as far as making shots at the right time.”

From a 34-30 St. Pauls halftime lead, Fairmont (6-2, 2-0 Three Rivers Conference) held a 15-8 third-quarter advantage to take a 45-42 lead to the fourth.

“We had some key guys that was in foul trouble, so we struggled with our continuity as far as executing our offense,” Thompson said. “But besides that we just didn’t do a good job as far as taking care of the basketball, and most importantly defending them. I told those guys, that’s what happens — a combination of a lot of bad things, and you have a loss.”

Syn’Cere Southern scored six points in the third to lead the run, while Jahkeem Moore — who had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, including the final play — did a little bit of everything.

“I think we forced them into some tough shots (in the third quarter), and we actually started pulling the boards,” McNair said. “Our big guys weren’t pulling enough rebounds, and I told Jahkeem to go down and do it. He went down and did what he had to do; whatever I asked him to do tonight, he did it. He distributed the ball, he pulled the rebounds, he made the tough decisions, he defended. That’s what you call an MVP.”

St. Pauls (6-1, 1-1 TRC) took a 49-48 lead on a Josh McNair triple with 5:45 to go. Fairmont baskets by Saquan Singletary and Moore made it 52-49 but another McNair 3 tied the game at 52-52 with 4:28 remaining. Moore and Ford exchanged baskets to tie the game at 54-54 before the final sequence.

Fairmont’s win comes after a 70-46 loss at St. Pauls on Jan. 13 in a nonconference meeting between the teams.

“We just had to step up and be ready for this game right here, because it meant more than that nonconference game,” McNair said. “So I pushed them and motivated them to give their best out here, regardless of what happened in that game, I wanted them to come out and give everything they had and play better than they did in St. Pauls.”

Singletary scored 15 points to lead Fairmont and Smith finished with 10 points.

Ford had 16 points, including three dunks, to lead the Bulldogs, McNair had 15 and Jeyvian Tatum added nine.

“Will is a great player for us, and when he’s playing our team kind of feeds off of his momentum, his dunk and his athletic ability,” Thompson said. “But just being able to give him opportunities more, that’s the key for us, when he is going on that roll. Will’s been playing pretty consistent this whole season, so hopefully he can keep it going.”

Fairmont’s boys host West Bladen Monday. St. Pauls’ boys and girls teams host South Columbus Tuesday.

Lady Bulldogs sweep away Tornadoes

The Fairmont girls basketball team entered Friday’s TRC home game with St. Pauls off to the program’s best start since 2007 at 5-1.

But as much as the Golden Tornadoes program has improved since failing to win a single game two seasons ago, Friday provided a measuring stick of how far they still need to go to reach the level of the TRC’s elite, as St. Pauls won 62-17.

“The attitude you have to have is to compete, and we’ve got a lot of growing to do,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I think it’s the up and down we’ve got to work on — you can’t be up one day and down the next; that doesn’t work for a ballplayer. You need consistency.”

St. Pauls (5-0, 2-0 TRC) outscored the Golden Tornadoes 17-5 in each of the first two quarters and held Fairmont (5-2, 2-1 TRC) to five points or less in each period. The Golden Tornadoes were held off the scoreboard for 6:20 to start the game.

“We’re just adjusting, but I think we did a really good job of just coming out early and putting our foot on the gas,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said.

Taliya Council scored 12 points in the first half and 14 overall for St. Pauls, with 11 rebounds. T.J. Eichelberger had 14 points and seven steals; Jakieya Thompson scored 13 points with 10 assists, eight steals and seven rebounds; and Tamyra Council had nine points and seven rebounds.

“That’s when we’re at our best, when those four girls are in double digits,” Moses said. “I love when we have 13, 14, 14; that’s great. I like the balance.”

Lakayla Chavis, Jamia Carmichael and Secret Davis each scored four points to lead Fairmont.

St. Pauls held a 57-22 rebounding advantage as they earned a season sweep over Fairmont, who they beat 63-33 on Jan. 13.

Fairmont’s girls host Red Springs Monday.