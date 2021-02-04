No. 3 Lander dominates Lady Braves

February 3, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Smith

Smith

<p>Adams</p>

Adams

GREENWOOD, S.C. — No. 3 Lander picked up 33 points from its bench and added 19 second-chance points to remain perfect on the season with a 91-53 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Wednesday evening at Horne Arena.

The setback for the Braves (1-5, 1-4 PBC) marked their first contest this season committing more than 15 turnovers. The Bearcats (10-0, 8-0) have now won the last nine contests in Greenwood, S.C.

Lander jumped out to an early 12-2 lead capped off by two made free throws from Makaila Cange. Diamond Fedrick scored the next three points for the Braves to trim the deficit back to 14-5 with 4:36 left in the period. The Bearcats closed out the stanza on a 14-7 scoring surge to hold a 28-12 advantage heading into the second period.

The Braves trailed 30-15 after picking up three points from Gabby Smith just a minute into the second-quarter action. Lander connected on 11-for-18 shooting from the field limited UNCP to 5-for-16 shooting during the quarter to hold a hefty 58-24 lead heading into the locker rooms.

Gabby Smith scored the first five points of the second half for the Braves, but the hosts still held a 65-29 with 7:34 on the clock. The Bearcats put together a 10-0 run that stretched to the 2:39 mark when Kelci Adams broke the silence for UNC Pembroke with a jumper to cut the score to 75-31.

UNCP used an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter to whittle its deficit back 83-46 with seven minutes left to play. The Braves outscored the hosts 18-8 during the final period.

Gabby Smith scored a team-high 14 points. Smith has logged double-digit scoring in the last five outings. She also added five boards, two assists, and one steal.

Freshman Kelci Adams recorded a career-high 12 points. Adams was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and added six rebounds.

Aaliyah Bell added eight points off the bench and registered three assists.

The Braves shot better than 35 percent from the three-point line and limited Lander to 33 percent from beyond the arc. UNCP limited the Bearcats to 18 percent shooting in the final period.

UNCP never held a lead during the game.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday when they welcome No. 16 North Georgia (9-1, 6-1 PBC) to Pembroke. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.