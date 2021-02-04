Roundup: Rough start dooms Rams at Richmond

February 3, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Neel Madhavan | Richmond Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Nolan Locklear, 22, takes a shot during Wednesday’s game at Richmond.

Neel Madhavan | Richmond Daily Journal

Purnell Swett’s Nolan Locklear, 22, takes a shot during Wednesday’s game at Richmond.

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team couldn’t dig out of a sizable first-quarter hole at Richmond Wednesday.

The Rams trailed 17-3 after the first quarter. Richmond (3-1, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) continued its solid play in the second quarter with a 22-11 advantage, taking a 39-14 halftime lead.

Purnell Swett (1-5, 1-3 SAC) outscored the Raiders 35-30 in the second half, but the damage had been done.

“A terrible first half doomed us, but the kids battled back and cut the lead to 13 with six minutes left,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said.

Chandler McNeill led Purnell Swett with 13 points and Logan Jacobs had eight.

Purnell Swett plays Friday at Seventy-First.

Lumberton beats Jack Britt on the pitch

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 3-1 road win in Sandhills Conference Play at Jack Britt Wednesday.

Lumberton (1-0-1, 1-0-1 SAC) led 2-0 at halftime.

Alexis Lopez scored the Pirates’ first goal unassisted. Luis Izeta scored the second off an assist from Oswald Flores, and Jair Santos scored the third off a Lopez assist.

Richard Billings scored the lone goal for Jack Britt (2-1, 2-1 SAC).

“This is a huge win on the road to a team that beat us three times last season in close games,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said.

Lumberton hosts Pinecrest Thursday.

In other soccer action Wednesday, Red Springs defeated Whiteville 9-2.