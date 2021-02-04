NCHSAA’s third realignment draft more travel-friendly for Robeson’s 2A schools after successful appeals

CHAPEL HILL — After all 10 schools in the proposed Conference 7 appealed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s second realignment draft, a more geographically-favorable alignment was proposed in the association’s third draft, released Thursday.
Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, the three Robeson County high schools set to compete at the 2A level, are now proposed to be part of a seven-team, all-2A conference with Clinton, East Bladen, Midway and West Bladen.
The other three schools from Conference 7 in the previous proposal on Jan. 14 — East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill — are now in a proposed Conference 6 with Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow.
Lumberton and Purnell Swett are set to compete in a split 3A/4A conference with 4A members Jack Britt, Gray’s Creek and South View and 3A members Douglas Byrd, Cape Fear and Seventy-First. That league has remained unchanged since the NCHSAA’s first draft on Dec. 10.
The appeals, filed by every school in the previous Conference 7, were because travel concerns. From Fairmont and Red Springs to James Kenan and East Duplin would be a nearly two-hour one-way trip.
The appeals filed by the Robeson County schools specifically included the time and cost concerns regarding the travel in the proposed league, as well as the loss of class time and the added difficulty of parents and fans to see the teams play so far away.
“We were very pleased with the Conference 7 that we saw was proposed for our three schools; that was actually one of the proposals that we sent in was to put us, Bladen (County schools), Clinton and Midway in there,” said Jerome Hunt, Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director. “I’m very happy with it and the three schools are happy with it.”
Fairmont, the southernmost Robeson school, will still have a trip of approximately one hour and 15 minutes to Midway and one hour, 20 minutes to Clinton — but Robeson’s schools will accept that trip instead of having to make multiple, longer trips in the previous proposal.
“We’ll gladly make (two trips) with that kind of miles, compared to having to make five of those trips,” Hunt said. “And competition-wise with that conference, it should be a really good conference.”
Any school hoping to appeal the third draft must do so by Wednesday, and final appeals will be heard by the NCHSAA Realignment Committee on Feb. 17. The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the full realignment plan in March, and it will go into effect Aug. 1.
“We’re just hoping right now that will stick for the final proposal,” Hunt said. “We have sent an email in to the commissioner letting her know that we’re very pleased with the conference that we’re put in for that third proposal, and we’re hoping that that’ll be the final conference.”
While the third draft includes the Conference 7 which was proposed to the association by Robeson County’s schools, East Bladen and West Bladen had been hoping to be added to “Conference 5” with the four Columbus County schools, Heide Trask and Pender, according to a Bladen Journal report. That report also stated that Sampson County Schools, which includes Midway, also proposed a Conference 7 with the three Robeson County schools, two Bladen County schools, Clinton and Midway.
That proposal, however, left Robeson County’s schools, as well as East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill, with the same travel concerns in Conference 7.
All seven schools in the current draft of Conference 7 have competed in the same conference with each of the other schools before, although this exact grouping of seven has not previously happened.
