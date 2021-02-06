Roundup: Lumberton boys win at Richmond

Neel Madhavan | Richmond Daily Journal
Lumberton’s Sydney Jacobs, 33, attempts to block a shot attempt by Richmond’s Jamiya Ratliff, 20, during Friday’s game in Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM — Led by three players who each scored 14 or more points, the Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 64-58 Sandhills Athletic Conference road win at Richmond Friday.
Charlie Miller led Lumberton (5-1, 3-1 SAC) with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jadarion Chatman and Matt Locklear each scored 14; Chatman added 10 rebounds and eight assists and Locklear pulled down 17 rebounds. Angel Bowie had six points and 12 rebounds.
The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter and 26-26 at halftime. Lumberton took a 43-38 lead after the third by outscoring Richmond (3-2, 2-1 SAC) 17-12 in the period.
Nygie Stroman scored 17 to lead the Raiders and P.J. McLaughlin had eight.
Richmond girls top Lumberton
A slow start and a rough third quarter led to the Lumberton girls basketball team taking a 59-42 setback at Richmond Friday.
Richmond (5-3, 3-2 SAC) led 17-9 after the first quarter. Lumberton (2-4, 1-3 SAC) closed to a 25-19 gap by halftime, but Richmond used a 24-11 third-quarter advantage to take a 49-30 lead to the fourth.
August Smith led the Pirates with 14 points, La’Kayia Hunt had nine, Sydney Jacobs scored eight and Carly Hammonds added seven.
Jayla McDougald scored 16 to lead the Raiders and Jakerra Covington had 15.
Lumberton hosts Scotland Tuesday.
Fairmont hits another game-winner
For the second straight Friday night, a Fairmont boys basketball player hit a game-winning shot in the game’s waning seconds.
Syn’Cere Southern hit a driving basket with 3 seconds remaining to give the Golden Tornadoes a come-from-behind 58-56 win over East Bladen.
East Bladen (5-4, 1-4 Three Rivers Conference) led by 13 points in the third quarter and 42-34 at the end of the period. Fairmont (8-3, 4-1 TRC) tied the score at 50-50 with about two minutes left on a Savonte McKeithan basket and took a 54-51 lead after Southern hit a 3-pointer and a free throw.
Two Jahkeem Moore free throws made Fairmont’s lead to 56-51 before a Rashean McKoy basket and a Javant McDowell 3-pointer for East Bladen tied the score ahead of Southern’s game-winner.
East Bladen led 15-7 after the first quarter and 26-15 at halftime.
Cedreke Smith had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Saquan Singletary scored 13 points, Southern had 12 and Moore added nine with five assists.
McDowell had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles and McKoy scored 15 points with nine rebounds. Malcolm Bolden scored nine points.
Fairmont travels to South Columbus Tuesday.
Purnell Swett girls come back to beat Falcons
The Purnell Swett girls basketball team ended its three-game losing streak Friday by coming from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Seventy-First 59-57.
Purnell Swett (4-3, 2-3 SAC) outscored Seventy-First (4-3, 4-1 SAC) 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing 50-42 at the end of the third. The Rams had trailed 17-11 after the first quarter and 30-20 at intermission.
Natalie Evington scored 13 points to lead the Rams, with Chloe Locklear adding 12 and Nyla Mitchell seven.
Kyleigh Goode led the Falcons with 18 points, Ayanna Willams had 15 and Hannah Lewis scored 12.
Seventy-First dominates Ram boys
The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost 79-46 at Seventy-First Friday as the Falcons dominated from start to finish.
Seventy-First (3-3, 3-2 SAC) led 24-8 after the first quarter, 41-21 at halftime and 64-34 after the third quarter.
Purnell Swett (1-6, 1-4 SAC) was led by Jaston Williamson with 10 points. Cameron Ferguson scored seven.
Randy Dockery scored 24 points for the Falcons, Jarrod Davis had 14 and Jakoi Hassell added 12.
Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Hoke County.
Lumberton soccer tops Seventy-First
A day after being shut out by Pinecrest, Lumberton turned the tables Friday night in a 9-0 shutout of Seventy-First.
Luis Izeta had a hat trick for Lumberton (2-1-1, 2-1-1 SAC).
Jorge Gomez, Angel Robles, Mason Collins, Eric Florez, Haong Lee and Erik Martinez also scored a goal each. Martinez, Robles, Gomez, Jair Santos, Ulises Cruz and Oswald Flores each had assists for the Pirates.
The Pirates led Seventy-First (0-4, 0-4 SAC) 7-0 at halftime.
Lumberton hosts Richmond on Monday.