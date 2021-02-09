Lady Braves struggle to score at Young Harris

February 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Young Harris shot better than 40% in the second and fourth quarters and led for 36 minutes of action to secure a 55-39 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Monday evening at the YHC Basketball Arena.

The Braves (1-7, 1-6 PBC) hold the series matchup 6-4 with Young Harris, but the Mountain Lions (3-4, 3-4 PBC) have won the last four meetings when playing at home.

Courtney Smith scored the first basket of the game with a layup to put the Braves ahead 2-0 before Young Harris scored the next eight points to take an 8-2 lead with 4:20 left to play in the first period. Naomi Gilbert broke the silence for UNCP with a three to trim the deficit back to 8-5 at the three minute mark, before Diamond Fedrick knocked down two free throws to end the stanza with the Braves trailing 9-7.

UNCP used a layup from Gabby Smith 2 1/2 minutes into second-quarter play to trail the Mountain Lions 13-11. The hosts put together a 9-0 run to push their lead out to 19-11. Gabby Smith scored the next four points for UNC Pembroke, but Young Harris closed out the half on a 7-3 scoring advantage to send the teams to the locker rooms with the hosts holding a 28-18 lead.

Tiara Williams drained a jumper in the paint for UNCP to chip away at the deficit, 37-28 halfway through the third period. The Braves connected on 6-for-13 of shots during the quarter, but the hosts used a last second layup from Lola Lovitt to hold a 40-31 lead heading into the final stanza.

UNC Pembroke closed the scoring gap to five points, 40-35, with a running layup from Gabby Smith two minutes into the fourth quarter. Young Harris outscored UNCP 15-8 in the final period and limited the Braves to just 16-percent shooting from the field to fuel the outcome.

Gabby Smith scored a game-high 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Smith also grabbed six rebounds.

Naomi Gilbert matched a career-high seven points in 19 minutes of action. Gilbert scored the only 3-pointer of the night for the Braves.

Courtney Smith pulled down six rebounds and added four points.

UNCP picked up 24 points in the paint and limited Young Harris to 18 points in the paint.

The Braves forced 20 Young Harris turnovers and converted those into 12 points.

UNCP has lost the last four meetings with the Mountain Lions when playing in Georgia.

Young Harris limited UNC Pembroke to 1-for-18 shooting from the perimeter.

The Braves will be back at home on Wednesday when they welcome Augusta (4-3, 3-0 PBC) to Pembroke for Virtual Education Day. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.