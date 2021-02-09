Seering, Braves shut out Ga. Southwestern

February 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
AMERICUS, Ga. — Rilee Seering netted two goals within 66 seconds of each other in the first half to help the UNC Pembroke women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Georgia Southwestern on Monday evening at Hurricane Field.

The outcome marks the first win of the season for the Braves (1-1-0) and improves to 15-0 all-time against Georgia Southwestern. The setback for the Hurricanes (0-1-0) marks the first loss of the season.

In the 41st minute, Rilee Seering knocked a shot over the head of goalie Hannah Morrone for her first goal of the season.

A minute later, Abigail Lowry played a ball up the field to Rilee Seering who beat out the defenders and poked one past Hannah Morrone.

Seering’s two goals matched a career high. Seering attempted five shots with four shots on goal.

Freshman Abigail Lowry recorded her first career assist.

Zion Sellers logged a team-high six shots.

UNCP attempted 21 shots (10 on goal) and limited Georgia Southwestern to three shots (two on goal).

The Braves did not allow a shot in the first half. Chiara Coppin faced two shots and recorded two saves.

The victory marks the second straight season that the Braves have won their first road game.

The Braves will make the short trip to Florence, S.C., on Monday to take on Francis Marion (1-1-0). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Murray G. Hartzler Soccer Field.