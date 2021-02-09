Lumberton soccer draws with Richmond

February 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A back-and-forth match between the Lumberton boys soccer team and Richmond ended in a 3-3 draw Monday.

Lumberton (2-1-2, 2-1-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had goals from Angel Robles, Eloy Hernandez and Luis Izeta. Alexis Lopez had two assists.

Robles scored late in the first half, but Richmond (2-2-1, 2-2-1 SAC) quickly answered with two goals for a 2-1 halftime lead. Lumberton controlled the match for most of the second half and tied the score with Hernandez’ goal with 6 minutes remaining.

Richmond scored in the first of two 10-minute overtime periods; Izeta’s equalizer came with a minute to go in the second overtime to earn the Pirates the draw.

Lumberton hosts Scotland Thursday.