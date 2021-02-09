Pebble Beach on tap for McGirt, playing consecutive events for first time since ‘18

ST. PAULS — An 11-0 run start the fourth quarter, which created some separation for the St. Pauls boys basketball team Friday, centered around offensive rebounding as the Bulldogs converted on some second-chance opportunities to extend their lead.

That run turned a close game at the end of the third quarter into a 71-55 win over West Columbus.

St. Pauls’ (8-1, 2-1 Three Rivers Conference) work on the boards, coach Corey Thompson said, was simply the demonstration of the team doing a better job at being itself in the second half.

“The second half we had to do a better job of executing and being ourselves, instead of trying to control the game and worry about the officials and all that,” Thompson said. “We talked about that at half; we just had to come out and play. Offensive rebounding was key, but more importantly we just had to calm down and take good quality shots.”

Leading 49-45 at the end of the third, the Bulldogs got a 3-pointer from Shawn Emanuel to open the fourth-quarter scoring, followed by a Elston Powell basket for a 54-45 lead. Will Ford scored two of the next three baskets, and along with Jeyvian Tatum, who had the run’s other basket, led the team through the fourth quarter.

“Coach just kept telling us to run the floor and push it, because we’re faster than most teams we play so he tells us to push the ball in transition, and just get open looks,” Ford said. “That’s when we’re at our best, when we push the ball in transition; that’s the kind of ball we play.”

Ford had eight points in the period and Tatum had seven, and at the end of the 11-0 run St. Pauls had a 60-45 lead with 4:12 remaining. West Columbus (4-5, 2-2 TRC) never closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Ford totaled 14 points, including a few dunks, on his senior night.

“I knew (Ford) was going to rise to the challenge all night, especially playing against Brandis (Kelly),” Thompson said. “So I knew he was going to come out and play with some passion, some emotion. When he’s attacking and giving us easy opportunities, that opens it up for us outside on the wings.”

Tatum led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

“(Tatum’s) thing is just being consistent, and taking good, quality shots,” Thompson said. “Once he can get to the paint and open up his game a little bit, his outside game can speak for itself as well. Second half, he came on and made some easy baskets for us. Whenever he’s able to get to the paint, it opens up the defense for us so we can create driving lanes.”

Senior Eric Malloy had eight points and Josh Henderson had seven for the Bulldogs. Powell and senior Demonta Williams each added six.

West Columbus standout and UNCP signee Brandis Kelly was held to six points, with none in the first half.

“He was a big part of our scouting report; we just wanted to make sure we kept him in check, that he didn’t get any open looks; we wanted all his opportunities to be hard tonight,” Thompson said. “He got loose a couple of times and got some easy baskets, but we wanted to bump him in the half court, and make it hard for him to score and make him play defense on the other end.”

“I was talking with the other three seniors all week about that,” said Ford, who matched up with Kelly a lot of the night in the post. “It’s West Columbus; Brandis is a good player, I won’t take that from him, and we just had to contain him tonight and come out and do what we do, and what we do best, take the dub.”

Amajae Lowery led West Columbus with 19 points and Ethan Brown scored 14.

St. Pauls led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, and stretched its lead to 29-16 with 2:43 left in the half before a 9-0 Vikings run made it 29-25. St. Pauls led 31-25 at intermission.

The Bulldogs’ lead hovered between three and eight points in the third; they led 49-45 at the end of the period.

St. Pauls girls game ends at halftime

The varsity girls game between St. Pauls and West Columbus ended at halftime with St. Pauls credited with a 48-3 win after West Columbus decided it would not play the second half.

The reason given by West Columbus was that due to an injury/illness situation among the team, the Vikings did not have enough players to continue. The team began the game with just five players.

St. Pauls coach Mike Moses saw the situation differently.

“They quit — as adults, as coaches, as role models, as leaders, that’s very unprofessional,” Moses said. “We’re not teaching these kids nothing like that. Sometimes you have to stand in the fire. And it’s amazing to me because they played a full game against East Bladen, against Whiteville, and I don’t see what the difference is with us. It’s sad, it’s disheartening, and I feel bad for my seniors; this was their senior night, and they get a half a basketball game.”

The Bulldogs’ senior night honored T.J. Eichelberger and Shakiya Floyd. Moses said after the game the pair would be honored again when St. Pauls hosts Whiteville Feb. 16 since they did not get a full senior-night game.

Eichelberger scored 14 points with four steals.

“You only get one senior night, so I felt like I’ve got to give it everything I’ve got because you only get one,” Eichelberger said. “So I came out ready to play.”

“She was going to have 30 points tonight; I saw it in her face,” Moses said. “It was senior night for her, and she just had that look in her eyes.”

Jakieya Thompson scored 11 points with five assists and seven steals. Tamyra Council had eight points and four rebounds.

St. Pauls (7-0, 3-0 Three Rivers Conference) led 26-3 after the first quarter and did not allow a West Columbus (1-8, 0-4 TRC) point in the second quarter. The Vikings’ only points came on three first-quarter free throws by Tierra Brady.

“We had in our mind just to come work on our sets, perfecting our stuff, not necessarily coming in here to beat no team by 60 or 70 points, just wanting to perfect our stuff,” Moses said. “We shot the ball well in one half, we made some really good extra passes.”

St. Pauls plays at East Bladen Tuesday.