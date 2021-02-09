Pebble Beach on tap for McGirt, playing consecutive events for first time since ‘18

Staff report
McGirt

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt will compete in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour for the first time since August 2018 when he tees it up this week in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The event is held over multiple courses in the Monterey Peninsula area in California, including the world-renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links, which serves as host course for the tournament. The event will not include a pro-am portion this year, but only a professional field, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a smaller field, the event will be held at two courses instead of three; Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill continue to host tournament rounds, but Monterey Peninsula Country Club will not this year.

McGirt will tee off at 1:09 p.m. ET in the first round on Pebble Beach and 11:52 a.m. ET in the second round on Spyglass Hill. He will be grouped with Patton Kizzire and Michael Kim in each of the first two rounds.

McGirt is playing the event for the ninth time in his career. He has made the cut in five of his previous eight starts, with four finishes in top 31 and a high finish of 16th in 2013. He has a 70.43 career scoring average in the event.

Last week, McGirt played in the WM Phoenix Open, and missed the cut after rounds of 75 and 70. It was his third straight missed cut on Tour dating back to October.

McGirt is in the sixth start of a 29-event medical extension, in which he had to earn 375 FedEx Cup points to retain his PGA Tour playing status. Through five events he has earned six points, with a high finish of tied for 67th at the 2020 Safeway Open.

Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger and Paul Casey are among the tournament favorites; defending champion Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are also in the field. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew on Monday after winning a European Tour event in Saudi Arabia Sunday.