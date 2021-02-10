Lady Braves return home to host Augusta

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team will swing back through Pembroke for the second time in four days on Wednesday when Peach Belt Conference rival Augusta comes calling for a 5:30 p.m. contest at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is closed and spectators will not be admitted.
Fans follow the action for free via a live video stream on the UNCP Sports Network with Jon Gross handling the play-by-play duties. The matchup can also be followed via a live statistics link provided by UNCP.
The Braves (1-7. 1-6 PBC) had their losing skid extended out to four games with a 55-39 setback at Young Harris on Monday evening. The Mountain Lions fell on the better end of a 38-26 disparity in the rebounding column and took advantage of a 10-for-20 performance by the Braves at the free throw line to secure the victory.
UNCP is averaging better than 59 points per game (59.3) on its home floor this season, nearly 10 points per game (50.6) better than when it has ventured away from Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court in 2020-21. The Braves have turned the ball over just 10 times in two of their three home appearances this season, including in a 53-50 victory over Georgia College on January 24.
Junior Gabby Smith maintains a team-best 13.4 points per game scoring average this season, and has led the Braves in scoring in six of its eight outings this season. The Western Carolina transfer has shot better than 54 percent (20-for-37) over the last three games, and has connected on season-best seven field goals in each of the last two contests. She was 7-for-10 from the field in Monday’s loss to Young Harris.
Augusta leads the all-time series, 38-20, but the sides have split the last four series matchups, including the Jaguars’ 77-51 non-conference win over the Black & Gold on December 5 in the season opener for both teams. The home team has captured the last nine series matchups, and the Braves will ride a four-game home win streak in the series into Wednesday’s matchup.
The Jaguars (4-3, 3-0 PBC) have won each of their last three outings after returning to action from a 45-day hiatus on February 3. Augusta had all seven of its regularly-scheduled January contests postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, but returned with a vengeance on February 3 with a 60-51 home win over Francis Marion. The Jaguars made it three-straight victories with a 56-43 home triumph over Georgia College on Monday.
Augusta will bring a relatively balanced team into Pembroke, and will showcase the league’s third-best shooting team (.423) at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Jaguars have scored 61.0 points per game this season, but are holding opponents to just 60.0 points and 37.6 percent (3rd PBC) shooting this season as well.
Senior Zairya West has started all seven games for Augusta in 2020-21, and ranks 12th among the PBC’s top scorers with 13.4 points an outing. West has connected on 41.6 percent of her field goal attempts in 2020-21, and has put up 15.0 points per game since Augusta returned from its hiatus earlier this month. Sophomore Kennedi Manning averages 10.3 points as the main inside threat for the Jaguars, while also pulling down a team-best 6.0 rebounds an outing.
The Jaguars have dropped both of their contests away from Christenberry Fieldhouse this season, but Wednesday’s matchup in Pembroke will mark the first road game for Augusta since a 67-45 loss at Lander on December 19. Five of the seven COVID-19-postponed outings for the Jaguars in January were slated to be played on the road.