Braves baseball starts season with sweep

PEMBROKE – The 14th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team took advantage of a costly 2-out error and scored six unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 17-2 victory over visiting Barton in the nightcap and complete a doubleheader sweep of the Bulldogs on Wednesday at Sammy Cox Field. The Braves topped the visitors, 8-2, in the front end of the twinbill.
The game-one victory was the 15th-straight season-opening win for the Braves (2-0), who improved to 20-1 all-time in such contests under veteran head coach Paul O’Neil. The Bulldogs (0-2) have now dropped 10 of their last 12 games at Sammy Cox Field.
The series will conclude with a single game on Sunday in Wilson. First pitch of that contest is slated for 1 p.m. at Nixon Field.
In game one, Colby Warren got aboard in the the top of the second with a one-out single, moved around to third on a seeing-eye single through the right side from Andres Machado, and scored on a costly wild pitch minutes later.
Garrett Littleton led off the home half of the fourth with a game-tying solo homer. Spencer Faulkner and Ethan Baucom collected back-to-back singles to set the stage for a 3-run dinger from Bobby Dixon that gave the hosts the lead for good.
Faulkner was 4-for-4 at the plate in the opener, with a double and two runs. Dixon was 3-for-5 and Littleton was 2-for-3.
Bucky Bonynge earned the win with 5 2/3 innings pitched, one run and 11 strikeouts. Landen Smith earned the save with 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief and four strikeouts.
In game two, Baucom reached via a leadoff single in the first, and later scored with two outs after shortstop Andres Machado was unable to handle a hard hit ball from River Ryan. That opened the door for five more unearned runs, four of which came on a grand slam by Wellington Guzman.
UNCP pushed its lead out to 10-2 in the fifth on newcomer Christian Jayne’s RBI double with the second-at bat of the frame, but the Braves poured it on minutes later when three-straight batters tacked up RBI knocks to cap the 5-run inning.
Ryan was 3-for-5 with two runs in the nightcap, Guzman scored three runs, Dixon had two hits and three RBIs and Gage Hammonds had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.
Jacob Morrison was the winning pitcher with 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing twwo runs on four hits with five strikeouts. The bullpen trio of Ryan, Branden Kunz and J.J. Oxendine each pitched a scoreless frame.
Braves softball sweeps Queens
The UNCP softball team used a a five-hit sixth inning in game one for a 5-0 shutout before completing the nonconference twinbill sweep with a 4-2 victory in game two on Wednesday afternoon at The Tuck.
The series sweep for the Braves (2-0) marks the second straight season that the team has captured the opening two games of the season. The setback for the Royals (1-3) marks the third straight loss of the season.
In game one, Lauren Baker got the sixth inning started for UNCP with a single up the middle, and ended up at third after Rendi Wetherington reached on a throwing error by the catcher. Mary Sells singled down the left field line to advance the runners each a base, followed by a double from Tatum Brummitt to plate a run and put UNCP ahead 2-0. Emily Biddle put down a bunt for a fielder’s choice, but an errant throw by the pitcher scored Brummitt and Sells.
Brummitt and McKenzie McCullen each had two hits for the Braves in the opener.
Raygan Larson pitched six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and earned the win.
The Braves will be back on the road on Saturday when they travel to Charlotte, N.C. to take on Wingate (2-2). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the Wingate Softball Complex. The event will be closed to spectators.