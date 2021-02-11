McGirt withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt withdrew from the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am late Wednesday.

A reason for the withdrawal was not immediately available.

McGirt was set to start back-to-back Tour events for the first time since August 2018 as he continues his comeback from hip injuries. He missed the cut in last week’s WM Phoenix Open.

McGirt has made five starts of a 29-event major medical extension; he has earned six of the 375 FedEx Cup points needed to retain his Tour playing status at the end of the extension.

He is not expected to be in the field at next week’s Genesis Invitational, an select event with a limited field.