St. Pauls’ Eichelberger named to Carolinas Classic roster

ST. PAULS — When rosters were announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games Wednesday, a Robeson County player was on the list for the first time since 2007.

St. Pauls senior guard T.J. Eichelberger was named to the North Carolina roster, culminating four years of stellar play for the Bulldogs.

“It’s really a big honor,” Eichelberger said. “Seeing the girls that’s on that roster — Sanyia Rivers, Jessica Timmons, Tionni Key — I’ve played with those girls, and they’re going to big-time D-1 schools, so it’s like, wow, I made it on here with them. So I really felt honored. Everything that I’ve done, somebody’s noticed it.”

“Making that game, it’s like the McDonald’s All-American Game for North Carolina, and only 10 girls were selected for it, and all of those girls were high-major Division-I basketball players,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I don’t know, it’s just huge for someone from Robeson County to make that.”

Eichelberger has played with several of the other North Carolina team members with the Carolina Flames AAU team — seven of the 10 selections are a part of that program.

Eichelberger, who is signed to play collegiately at Fayetteville State, is averaging 13.3 points per game, entering Friday’s game at West Bladen, with 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per contest this season.

For her four-year career, she has scored over 1,400 points, and is averaging 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game. This includes scoring over 20 points per game in her freshman and sophomore seasons before dialing back some offensively the last two years as the team had improved around her.

“The first two years I needed her to do pretty much everything — run the point, score the ball, and whatever I’ve asked her to do she’s done,” Moses said. “Last year, we had more talent around her, so I needed her to rebound and still score the ball, because that’s what she does. She went from averaging 22 points to averaging 12, and most kids don’t do that selflessly; she did it selflessly, because at the end of the day it’s all about wins for her. She’s just the ultimate competitor, and I’m so glad — I felt like I was going to cry when I saw her name on that list, because she’s well-deserving of it.”

Eichelberger is the fourth Robeson County girls basketball player selected for the Carolinas Classic. Fairmont’s Monique Floyd was selected in 2007 and Lumberton’s Yolanda Jones and Billie McDowell were both selected in 2002.

“It’s also motivation for the county, for these young girls, at every school, not just St. Pauls, that if they want, you can get things done here, you can get things done locally,” Moses said. “A lot of parents here think you’ve got to go to the private schools, you’ve got to go to Fayetteville — no, you’ve just got to get the job done.”

Even as teams were announced, the game itself, usually played in late March, will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At first it was like, I’ve already practiced with these girls (in AAU), so why can’t we get together and go to (the game) and play, but then I remembered we haven’t been around each other for a long time, and with COVID, it makes sense to not selectively bring people from different areas around each other,” Eichelberger said. “So I was just really fine with that; I’d rather see everybody safe than risk it all just for one game.”

“I would love to see her play in it, and the thing is, there’s 10 girls on that roster and seven of them play on our AAU team, so she knows all of the girls,” Moses said. “It would have been great to see them all play together, but just the times that we’re in. And I’m also glad that she wanted to motivate the girls here coming behind her.”

While Eichelberger will not get to end her career physically playing in a Carolinas Classic, the goal of ending it in a state championship game is still attainable; the Bulldogs have won their first eight games of the season, and dating back to last year have won 35 of their last 36.

“I think it ended perfectly for her with that (recognition),” Moses said. “Winning the state championship is the ultimate goal, and that would put the cherry on it, but she’s had an amazing career here, man. I will lobby for No. 3 to get put in the rafters.”

The North Carolina girls roster also includes: Ashley’s Saniya Rivers, Independence’s Braylyn Milton and Jessica Timmons, Myers Park’s Nia Nelson, Cary’s Teonni Key, Millbrook’s Keanna Rembert and Reiven Douglas, Dudley’s Mariah Frazier and West Forsyth’s Skakira Baskerville. The team’s head coach is Barbara Nelson from Myers Park, and its assistant coach is Jamie Willoughby from Tarboro.

The North Carolina boys roster includes: Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith, Heritage’s Lucas Taylor, Kinston’s Dontrez Styles, Reidsville’s Breon Pass, South Granville’s Bobby Pettiford, Granville Central’s Terrance Harcum, Millbrook’s Eric van der Heijden, Westover’s D’Marco Dunn, North Mecklenburg’s Chris Ford and Panther Creek’s Daylen Berry. The team’s head coach is Brad LeVine from Crest, and its assistant coach is Chris Cherry from South Central.

Border Belt-area players on the South Carolina roster were Cheraw’s Marshall Myers, who made the boys roster, and Mullins’ Jenlea Nichols, on the girls team.

