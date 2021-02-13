From the fringe

February 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

David Sessions recorded his seventh career hole-in-one this week on the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole using a nine iron. This was Session’s third hole in one on that hole.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with Tommy Lowry and James Smith coming in second place. The second flight was won by Warren Bowen and David Bryant, and Monte Herring and Lee Hunt took second place. Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell were the third flight winners with Jim Rogers and DJ Jones taking second.

Bucky Beasley, Jimmy Waddell, Monte Herring, and Tim Moore were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 69, Jeff Wishart 71, Mitch Grier 71, Mark Lassiter 72, Brook Gehrke 73, David Sessions 74, Bradley Hamilton 75, Wayne Callahan 75, Joe Marks 77, Tommy Davis 77, James Thompson 77 and Butch Lennon 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Ricky Harris and Bob Antone won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 67.

Bucky Beasley and Grady Beasley finished second with 68.

Ricky Harris and Bucky Beasley were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]