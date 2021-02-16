Local roundup: Fourth quarter lifts Lady Rams in SAC Tournament

February 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to defeat Richmond 61-47 Monday and advance in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 5 seed Purnell Swett (7-3, 5-3 SAC) outscored No. 4 Richmond (6-5, 4-4 SAC) 21-5 in the fourth quarter after the Raiders led 42-40 at the end of the third. The game was tied 18-18 after one quarter and 30-30 at halftime.

Natalie Evington led the Rams with 22 points. Chloe Locklear and Nyla Mitchell each scored 10 points and Jada Coward had eight.

The Rams will play at top-seeded Jack Britt in the semifinals Wednesday, while No. 2 Seventy-First will host No. 3 Pinecrest.

Lady Pirates comeback falls short

The Lumberton girls basketball team’s comeback effort at Pinecrest fell just short in the first round of the SAC Tournament Monday in a 50-49 loss to the Patriots.

No. 6 seed Lumberton (3-7, 2-6 SAC) trailed Pinecrest (8-4, 6-2 SAC) by 14 points before closing to bring the game down to the wire; Pinecrest led 24-16 at halftime.

Lumberton hosts No. 7 Scotland in the consolation round Wednesday and Richmond hosts No. 8 Hoke County.