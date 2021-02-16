Local roundup: Fourth quarter lifts Lady Rams in SAC Tournament

PEMBROKE — It’s not often a basketball coach isn’t pleased after his team scores twice as many points as the opposition, particularly in a rivalry game, but Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards felt his team certainly has some things to work on entering the postseason after a 66-33 win Friday over Purnell Swett.

“Too many turnovers, (we were) careless with the basketball,” Edwards said. “The pace was good; I liked the pace we played tonight, we played the pace I like to play at. We took a lot of shots, which I like to do. We got a lot of steals, which I like to do. We just had a lot of turnovers.”

Lumberton (8-1, 6-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) outscored Purnell Swett (1-8, 1-6 SAC) by at least five points in every quarter in a convincing showing on the scoreboard, even as Edwards saw both some positive and negative takeaways.

“I feel like we didn’t really play up to our standards,” Lumberton senior guard Charlie Miller said. “It was kind of ugly at some times. We had some spurts that we looked decent, but at the end of the day I didn’t think we played very well. We still got a pretty big win, but if we play like that we’re not going to beat the better teams in the state. We’ve just got to pick it up, and we’re capable of that. Come Monday, we’ve just got to bring it.”

The teams will meet again Monday at Lumberton in the first round of the SAC Tournament.

Lumberton finished the first quarter with a 14-5 run to take an 18-9 lead at the end of the period. They extended that lead to 22-9 on baskets by Miller and Cobe Oxendine early in the second quarter before Purnell Swett used a 7-2 spurt to close the game to 24-16 after Garyen Maynor’s traditional 3-point play with 3:28 left in the half. The Pirates scored six straight to end the half, with two Angel Bowie baskets and one by Miller, to take a 30-16 halftime lead.

“I thought we defended well early; we did a good job on Miller,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “But we let (Jadarion) Chatman get in the lane; when they get in and break you down defensively, it’s tough. Transition hurt us, and right now you’ve got to play almost a perfect game to have a chance.”

Lumberton outscored Purnell Swett 18-8 in the third, stretching its lead to 48-24 at the end of the period, and 18-9 in the fourth, leading by as many as 35 points.

Miller led Lumberton with 13 points, J.B. Brockington scored 11 and Chatman added nine. Eight Pirates scored at least five points.

“The good thing I did see tonight was, there was two times we went with all sophomore and one junior lineup, and both times I had them in the game we went on runs,” Edwards said. “That’s a good sign when your young guys can come in games like that, when there’s not a lot of energy, and go on runs.”

Chandler McNeill and Connor Harris led Purnell Swett with six points each.

When the teams meet again Monday, Lumberton, the No. 2 seed, will be beginning a week-long quest for one of the few things it didn’t accomplish in last year’s co-state championship season: the SAC Tournament championship.

“Our guys, last year we kept saying we wanted another shot at Pinecrest,” Edwards said. “We didn’t realize when it would be (in the regional final), but we wanted one last year in the conference tournament and Richmond outplayed us. We kind of got ahead of ourselves last year; we’re not doing that this year.”

“(We need to) just play the best of what we can, and we’re capable of it,” Miller said.

The Rams, the No. 7 seed, face the daunting task of immediately facing the Pirates again after the 33-point loss.

“We’ll get in here tomorrow and try to get better, work on some stuff,” Sampson said. “Basically it comes down to how hard we play, taking care of the ball, execution and trying to slow them down a little bit, and hopefully they’re off on Monday, you never know. Nothing to lose, so just keep playing hard.”

As the second-seeded team in the SAC, Lumberton has clinched an automatic berth into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state playoffs.

Lady Rams pull away in win

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team got off to a slow start Friday against Lumberton, taking nearly six minutes to score.

But the Lady Rams led by late in the first quarter and stretched their lead through the rest of the game to earn a 52-33 win over the Lady Pirates.

“It was frustrating we couldn’t make a shot, but at the same time we were getting quality looks,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “So we just kept saying play basketball, play defense. We just needed to see that first basket fall, and then it’s like ‘OK,’ but we couldn’t throw a brick in the ocean the first four minutes.”

Two 3-pointers, by La’Kayia Hunt and Carly Hammonds in the game’s first two minutes, gave Lumberton (3-6, 2-5 SAC) a quick 6-0 lead. Nyla Mitchell went on a personal 7-0 run in the span of 23 seconds to give Purnell Swett (6-3, 4-3 SAC) a lead it would not relinquish.

By the end of the quarter, the Rams led 10-7. Purnell Swett gradually extended its lead in the second quarter, leading by as many as nine before taking a 24-17 lead to intermission. The Rams outscored the Pirates 19-11 in the third quarter to take a 43-28 lead to the final quarter.

“We’ve just got to be able to continue playing through everything,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and when we make a run we’re really good, but then we’ve also got to realize whenever they make a run, we’ve got to keep doing what we do. We knew what they were going to do, we just struggled.”

Mitchell finished with 15 points to lead all scorers.

“It was very exciting anxiety, just knowing that we’re doing good and after that game we’re going to have this win, just all working together,” Mitchell said.

Natalie Evington scored 12 points for the Rams. Jada Coward had eight points on her senior night.

Hunt scored 10 points to lead the Pirates and Hammonds had nine.

“Carly was starting to really get in her stride and she went out with a sprained ankle,” Johnson said. “It took her a little bit of time to get back in and get comfortable, but she’s doing things that we expected her to do.”

The win was Purnell Swett’s fourth straight in the series; before the Rams’ current streak, they had not beaten the Pirates since 2012.

Purnell Swett, the No. 5 seed, travels to No. 4 Richmond Monday to open the SAC Tournament; No. 6 Lumberton plays at No. 3 Pinecrest.