Former UNCP coach Miller stays involved as Lumberton’s bookkeeper

LUMBERTON — Many high school basketball teams have a student serve as the bookkeeper. Some have a parent of a player, but not necessarily anyone with considerable basketball knowledge and experience.

Then there’s Ben Miller.

The winningest men’s basketball coach in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s history is involved in the game in a different capacity this season as the Lumberton High School boys basketball team’s bookkeeper, allowing him to watch the senior season of his son, Pirates guard Charlie Miller, up close.

“I’m getting back to my roots, as a grad assistant keeping stats on the sideline at Kansas practices,” Ben Miller said. “Coach (Bryant) Edwards called before the season and said it’s limited how many people can go to the games, but if you can help us out on the book, you can go to the road games and have a good seat, and obviously do the home games as well.

“That group of seniors I’ve known since they were 7, 8, 9 years old playing little league ball together, so it’s been fun to watch those kids grow up.”

Ben Miller stepped away from the Braves program in Nov. 2019, but said one positive of that situation has been getting to see more of Charlie’s games over the last two seasons, including the Pirates’ run last year to a co-state championship. That will continue Wednesday when the Pirates host Richmond in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

“It’s kind of a unique year,” Ben Miller said. “I’m taking a year away from coaching … and I haven’t missed a game last year and this year, which wasn’t always the case when I was busy coaching and recruiting and everything.”

“It’s really cool,” said Charlie Miller, who is averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season. “We haven’t had a lot of games this year, but it’s good that he can come to home and away. Most parents can only come to home, so it’s good to have him on the front line, just to be there rooting for us.”

As for the bookkeeper’s job itself, it’s not too difficult a task, particularly for someone with as much basketball knowledge as Ben Miller has.

“One thing is you’ve got to keep your emotions in check,” Ben Miller said. “Obviously I’m partial to the Pirates, so I’ve got to be careful not to react to officials and different things like that. Sometimes I’ll try to sneak in a word of encouragement to the players as they’re checking in. But as far as, for me, the biggest challenge is trying to stay quiet and do my job here, keeping track of the fouls, score, timeouts, all that good stuff.”

Ben Miller does credit one person with helping with the job: Kathy Epps, who runs the clock at both Lumberton and UNCP basketball games. The two have known each other for many years because of the UNCP connection.

“I get a chance to work with Mrs. Epps too, which is a legend,” Ben Miller said. “She kind of keeps me in check over here, gives me advice on how to keep the book properly.”

Epps isn’t the only connection between Ben Miller’s current involvement and his past position at UNCP; Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards played one season for Miller with the Braves.

“That’s where our relationship started, but for it to come back 360 – Charlie was like 5 or 6 years old, so I lost touch with Charlie, and when I saw him here I was like ‘dang, he’s grown up,’” Edwards said. “So for everything to come back full circle, it’s pretty good; really good storybook writing.”

Thirteen years later, as Ben Miller serves in his role as bookkeeper he’s also become a de facto advisor to the team as Edwards and his staff and players can consult and pick his brain.

“He knows a lot about the game, he’s been around the game a long time,” Charlie Miller said. “He’s always helping us out, talking to everybody individually on what they need to do to get better, and just what he sees out on the floor. He sees everything and he knows what’s going on, and he just tries to give everybody little tips on what they need to do, and as a team as a whole.”

“From day one, I asked him, if he’s not going to take another job and he’s going to be around this year, I wanted him to be a part of us somehow or another,” Edwards said. “The fact that he has been willing to do whatever it takes just to be at games; there’s been countless nights me and him has gone to get some food and draw up some stuff and help each other out, and me learn from a great coach. He is a phenomenal coach and a phenomenal mind. The fact that I’ve had this year to learn from a coaching aspect of what he does, it’s been good on my growth.”

And Edwards isn’t the only coach who’s grown from Ben Miller’s involvement.

“Bryant and I have been able to talk some basketball,” Ben Miller said. “But honestly, it’s been great for me because I’ve learned a lot from him as well. When I go watch his practices I take notes, and that’s one cool thing about coaching is we can share ideas, and I’ve learned just as much from Bryant as he has from me. For these kids at Lumberton to have a chance to learn from him; if you want to watch one of his practices or film sessions, these guys are getting college-level teaching and coaching that I really haven’t seen at the high-school level.”

Ben Miller’s presence around the team has been constant and beneficial, even as his official capacity is as simple as writing points and fouls in a spiral-bound book. And he’s enjoying every minute.

“I’ve made it clear with Coach Edwards, I don’t want to coach, I just want to be a fan and a support system,” Ben Miller said. “I’m just enjoying every day, watching these guys learn and grow, and I’m excited to see what they can build and accomplish here down the stretch.”

